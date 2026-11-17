-Projects Expected to Open to Traffic in September 2027

- Construction of two China-funded overpasses in Monrovia has reached 50 percent completion, with the Chinese Embassy announcing that the projects are expected to be completed and opened to traffic by September 2027.

Chinese Ambassador to Liberia Yin Chengwu disclosed over the weekend that construction was progressing steadily and remained on schedule within the planned 24-month implementation period.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The projects, funded through Chinese government grant assistance valued at RMB 261.7 million, are being implemented by the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC).

The overpasses are being constructed near the SKD Boulevard-Ministry of Health intersection in Congo Town and the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex along Tubman Boulevard.

According to the Chinese Embassy, the projects are intended to ease traffic congestion, improve road safety, and facilitate the movement of motorists, pedestrians, and emergency vehicles along some of Monrovia's busiest roads.

Ambassador Yin said the construction work has also created employment opportunities for Liberians, with local workers currently engaged at both project sites.

The western section comprises a 1,140-meter mainline, 480 meters of auxiliary roads, approximately 950 meters of ramps, and a 287-meter overpass.

The eastern section includes an 870-meter mainline, approximately 1,080 meters of ramps, and a 162-meter overpass.

When completed, the structures are expected to reduce traffic delays at major intersections and improve access for emergency vehicles, including ambulances and fire trucks.

The projects originated from economic and technical cooperation agreements signed between Liberia and China in September 2018, involving RMB 261.7 million in grant assistance for development initiatives.

Specific agreements covering the overpasses were signed in September 2019, followed by a memorandum of understanding in June 2021 and an implementation agreement in September 2021.

Construction officially began in September 2025, following commitments under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Meanwhile, the Chinese Embassy has announced the completion of the National Clinical Diagnosis and Treatment Laboratory, another China-supported infrastructure project.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to the Embassy, the laboratory is expected to be formally handed over to the Liberian government before the end of 2026.