-FM Nyanti Holds Talks Ahead of UN Security Council Presidency

- Liberia's Foreign Minister, Sara Beysolow Nyanti, has reaffirmed the country's commitment to international peace, security, and sustainable development following her participation in the Sir Bani Yas International Forum in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The engagement comes as Liberia prepares to assume the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council in December 2026, with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai expected to chair a high-level debate on maritime security.

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Liberia was among four African countries invited to the annual forum, alongside Ethiopia, Egypt, and Nigeria.

The gathering brought together approximately 100 foreign ministers, senior officials, and international experts to discuss global security challenges, regional conflicts, and economic cooperation.

Held under the Chatham House Rule, the forum provided opportunities for confidential diplomatic discussions.

Minister Nyanti disclosed that she held discussions on Liberia's maritime security priorities and its upcoming Security Council presidency with several international figures, including foreign ministers from Ukraine, Russia, Bahrain, and Nigeria.

She also reported engagements with U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz, Massad Boulos, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, and former CIA Director David Petraeus, among others.

According to Liberia's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, President Boakai is expected to chair the country's signature Security Council debate on maritime security on December 3, 2026.

If the event proceeds as planned, Boakai would become the first sitting Liberian president to preside over a Security Council meeting.

Liberia is serving a two-year term as an elected non-permanent member of the Security Council from January 2026 to December 2027.

Its December presidency will provide an opportunity to advance discussions on maritime security, regional stability, and international peace.