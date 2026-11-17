New York, November 16, 2026: The Consulate General of the Republic of Liberia in New York has introduced an online payment system for all consular services, in a move aimed at improving transparency, accountability and service delivery.

The initiative allows Liberians and foreign nationals seeking consular services to make payments electronically through the Consulate General's official website, https://liberiaconsulate-ny.com/, without having to visit the diplomatic mission solely to complete payment transactions.

According to the Consulate General, the new system is intended to reduce transaction costs, eliminate unnecessary travel and provide applicants with convenient access to payment services at any time.

Services covered under the online payment platform include visa applications for United States citizens and other foreign nationals, new Liberian passports and renewals, laissez-passer travel documents, mortuary certificates, pet clearances, legalization and authentication of personal and corporate documents, and birth affidavits.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Liberia's Consul General in New York, Prof. Dr. Thomas Kaydor Jr., described the initiative as an important step toward modernizing consular operations and improving services to the public.

"The virtual payment for consular services saves time for travelers, foreigners and citizens of Liberia seeking a series of services from the Government of Liberia at the Mission," Kaydor said.

He emphasized that improving public service delivery requires innovation and commitment from government officials at all levels.

"Making Liberia the best country in the world does not only depend on the President alone. All citizens, and especially those given responsibilities to serve in positions of trust, need to innovate and bring about transformations that suit the contemporary realities in the various places of service," he stated.

The Consulate General said the introduction of electronic payments forms part of efforts to make its operations more efficient, accessible and accountable while reducing the challenges applicants face in accessing consular services in New York.

Meanwhile, Consul General Kaydor has commended President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan for submitting the proposed national budget to the Legislature for consideration.

He urged lawmakers to thoroughly scrutinize the draft budget and ensure that its eventual passage reflects the interests and development priorities of the Liberian people.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa Legal Affairs Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kaydor stressed the importance of legislative due diligence in the budget review process, calling on members of the National Legislature to place national interests above other considerations.