The Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) has conducted a one-day training and certification exercise for certified geologists and mining engineering consultancy firms as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen transparency, accountability, professionalism, and efficiency in the governance of Liberia's mineral sector.

The training, held on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at the Ministry's central office in Monrovia, brought together professionals and other stakeholders to enhance their understanding of licensing requirements, application procedures, regulatory compliance, and the Ministry's online application and payment systems.

The exercise is also intended to strengthen the capacity of consultants to effectively navigate the Ministry's digital licensing platform as Liberia transitions from a paper-based system to an online process for acquiring mineral exploration and mining licenses and permits.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Mines and Energy during the opening ceremony, Assistant Minister for Mines Sumo S. Momolu assured participants that the Ministry had made adequate preparations and provided relevant training materials to ensure a successful and impactful exercise. He subsequently declared the training open.

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Also speaking, Deputy Minister for Operations William S. Hines described the exercise as a significant step toward building the capacity of consultancy firms operating in the mining sector, particularly as the Ministry advances its transition from paper-based applications to the online acquisition of mineral exploration and mining licenses and permits.

Deputy Minister Hines disclosed that the online application system, introduced in 2026, was fully operational. However, he explained that achieving the desired results from the new licensing and permitting system required equipping consultancy firms with the technical knowledge and practical skills necessary to use the platform effectively.

He urged participants to demonstrate patriotism, integrity, and professionalism in providing consultancy services to companies and individuals seeking mineral rights in Liberia.

"Please be fair to yourselves, your country, and to the applicants. If you know a company hiring your consultancy service does not have the proper documentation required to register into our system, please do not do business with them," Hines cautioned.

According to him, the initiative is intended to promote fairness, transparency, and professionalism in the administration of Liberia's mining sector, particularly as the Ministry intensifies efforts to decentralize licensing processes and improve service delivery.

He emphasized that the success of the training would depend largely on participants' ability to apply the knowledge acquired in carrying out their professional responsibilities.

Hines therefore encouraged the consultants to put the lessons learned into practice and maintain regular communication with the Ministry whenever they encounter challenges or require clarification.

He noted that trained professionals would serve as compliance partners in supporting the Ministry's regulatory responsibilities and ensuring that activities within the mineral sector conform to established laws, regulations, and professional standards.

Technical presentations were subsequently delivered by professional geologists, mining engineers, and other technical personnel of the Ministry, covering various aspects of licensing, regulatory compliance, and the digital application process.

The presentations began with Assistant Director of the Liberia Geological Survey (LGS), Medecy Hessou, who provided a detailed overview of licensing application requirements and reporting procedures, including the documentation necessary for prospecting and mineral exploration licenses.

Hessou explained that applicants seeking prospecting licenses must provide proof of citizenship, notarized documents, passport-sized photographs of owners or shareholders, a letter of intent, application fee receipts, a work plan and budget, and evidence of financial capacity.

For mineral exploration license applications, he highlighted additional documentation, including articles of incorporation and business registration certificates.

Other presentations addressed application requirements for mining, trading, and other related licenses and permits; license inspection forms; procedures for completing application forms; and processes for uploading company or client applications into the Ministry's repository.

Participants were also briefed on updates to the online licensing portal, the Liberia Revenue Authority's (LRA) online payment system, and the requirements and application procedures for groundwater exploration and borehole drilling operation permits.

The technical sessions were facilitated by Emmanuel Witherspoon II, representing the Liberia Revenue Authority; Cooper Voker Pency, Director of the Mining Cadastre Administration System; Ben Toejaeh, Assistant Director of Mines; mining engineers Lassana Kanneh and James Smith; and Wynitta Gwaikolo-Mayson, Director of the Liberia Hydrological Service.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, Siafa Mariy expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Mines and Energy for organizing the training and providing professionals with an opportunity to deepen their knowledge and understanding of regulatory processes governing the mineral sector.

Mariy also appealed to the presenters to make their lecture notes available to participants to facilitate further review and serve as reference materials in their professional engagements.

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He said access to the materials would be particularly helpful in enabling consultants to identify and guard against fraudulent practices while executing their responsibilities and providing services to applicants seeking mineral rights.

Meanwhile, Leona M. Moore, Supervisor of the Ministry's Customer Service Office, commended participants for attending the exercise and demonstrating interest in strengthening their knowledge of the processes and procedures governing consultancy services for mineral rights applicants in Liberia.

Moore also recognized the contributions of the Ministry's various departments, commending their collective efforts and collaboration in organizing the training.

She emphasized the importance of sustained cooperation between participants and Ministry officials, encouraging them to apply the knowledge acquired to improve service delivery, strengthen regulatory compliance, and promote efficiency in the administration of the country's mineral sector.

The training and certification exercise forms part of the Ministry's broader efforts to modernize mineral licensing administration, strengthen professional standards, and ensure that consultants and other stakeholders play responsible roles in supporting transparent and accountable management of Liberia's mineral resources.