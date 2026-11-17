Nimba County Circuit Judge Pepe Suah had informed judicial actors in the court of the Eighth Judicial Circuit Court that judges are not merely the interpreters of the law, rather, he said they are guardians of constitutional justice.

In his discharge at the opening of the November Term of Court on Monday, November 9, 2026, under the topic, rule of law - Judicial Accountability and Integrity of the Court, he said a judge must recognize that judicial discretion is not unlimited power; a court order must have a lawful foundation and a judicial ruling must not be used as an instrument of personal punishment or intimidation.

Judge Suah further explained that every accused person is presumed innocent until proven guilty according to law and every litigant deserves a fair opportunity to be heard while at the same no person should be deprived of liberty of property except through lawful judicial proceedings.

"The authority of a judge comes for the constitution and the laws of Liberia, not from personal status or individual preference," he said.

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He stressed that the integrity of the judiciary is a collective responsibility, where members of the bar need to uphold professional ethics, respect judicial authority, avoid misleading the court and present their cases honestly and diligently.

He also urged prosecutors to pursue Justice rather than merely convictions, while he said the defense counsel must protect the constitutional rights of accused persons.

"Court officers must preserve records, maintain order, execute lawful court processes and refrain from conduct that undermines public confidence," he said.

"The administration of justice cannot be stronger than the integrity of the individual who serves it," Judge Suah added.

The attendance of the opening of the November Term of Court in Sanniquellie was poor, because most members of the local bar were not in attendance, leaving the judge to threaten contempt of court of any of the lawyers who were absent with no tangible reason.

The number of cases of trial docket during this term were not disclosed, but the judge immediately urged prosecution to arrange all their cases so as to depose most of cases on docket.

He called for renewed judicial commitment, stating, as we entered the November Term, A.D. 2026, every judicial officer is called upon to renew his or her commitment to the constitutional mandate of the judiciary."

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"Let us resolve to uphold the constitution and laws of Liberia - protecting judicial independence, strengthening accountability within the judiciary, and also eliminating corruption and unethical practices," he asserted.

He also cautioned judicial actors to promote timely and impartial justice, protect the fundamental rights of every person and preserve the dignity, honor and integrity of the court.

However, Judge Suah had reiterated the strength of the judiciary is not measured solely by the number of cases disposed of, the number of judgements delivered, or the authority exercised by judges.

"It is measured by the confidence the people place in the courts, the fairness with which disputes are resolved, the consistency with which the law is applied and the integrity demonstrated by those who administer justice," he concluded.