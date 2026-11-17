At the media briefing I held a few days ago, many journalists asked: What is the secret to China's success? In a word, it all comes down to the Communist Party of China (CPC).

From October 26 to 29, the 20th Central Committee of the CPC convened its fifth plenary session in Beijing. The plenum deliberated and adopted the Resolution of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on Certain Major Issues concerning Persevering with Full and Rigorous Party Self-Governance, making important arrangements for strengthening Party building in the new era, improving the internal oversight system, and continuing the fight against corruption. The plenum also provides an important window for the world to better understand the CPC and explore the secrets to the Success of China's Governance.

I. Why Does the CPC Advance Full and Rigorous Party Self-Governance?

To run the country well, we must first run the Party well. Only a Party that is thriving can make a country strong. The CPC shoulders the important responsibility of leading China's development and advancing Chinese modernization. To maintain its vitality and leadership over the long term, it must persevere with full and rigorous Party self-governance. General Secretary Xi Jinping has stressed that full and rigorous Party self-governance must be approached from the perspective of ensuring the Party's long-term governance, the security and stability of the country, and the well-being of the people. It must be treated as a long-term strategy and an enduring task for the Party.

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As China's economy and society continue to develop, the tasks and challenges facing national governance are also evolving. How can Party members and officials at all levels stay true to the purpose of serving the people heart and soul? How can the abuse of power be prevented? How can government work remain clean, honest, and efficient? These are important questions that require continuous attention and answers. The CPC's sustained efforts to advance full and rigorous Party self-governance represent an institutional response to these challenges.

II. Why Has the CPC Won the Sincere Support of the Chinese People?

The country is the people, and the people are the country. Since it founding 105 years ago, the CPC has always stayed committed to its founding missions for happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. The CPC has won the people's sincere support by consistently working for the people's interests, and it has maintained its vitality over the long term through the people's heartfelt recognition and support.

From continuously addressing misconduct and corruption directly affecting the people to rectifying pointless formalities, bureaucratism, hedonism, and extravagance (the four malpractices) while promoting sound practices, the Party takes firm action against and corrects the practices the people oppose and resent. The CPC launched a study campaign on establishing and practicing the correct view of performance this year, emphasizing that achievements should be made and delivered for the people through hard work.

The CPC is turning the results of persevering full and rigorous Party self-governance into tangible and stronger sense of fulfillment and happiness to the people.

III. What Does the CPC's Self-Reform Mean for the World?

General Secretary Xi Jinping has pointed out that political parties play an important role in the political life of our countries and progress of human civilization. The CPC advances full and rigorous Party self-governance by strengthening Party self-supervision and subjecting itself to public oversight. This approach expands the theory and practice of political party development around the world, enriches the diversity of global political civilization, and offers new experience in overseeing and restraining the exercise of power by political parties.

As a Chinese saying goes, "A just cause should be pursued for the common good." The CPC is continuously turning its practical experience in advancing full and rigorous Party self-governance and combating corruption into public goods for global governance, offering useful experiences for the international community in addressing the challenges of corruption.

China and Liberia have different national conditions and are at different stages of development. Nevertheless, both countries face common tasks, including developing the economy, improving people's livelihoods, and strengthening governance. Whether in agriculture and infrastructure or in education, healthcare and human resource development, good governance is an essential condition for achieving success in all these areas. In recent years, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and other Liberian leaders have visited China on successive occasions. Mr. Luther Tarpeh, Chairman of the Unity Party, has also led delegations to China several times to participate in inter-party exchange activities.

Some other Liberian friends have also visited China in various ways. It's believed that through their visits, they have gained a deeper understanding of how the CPC has the courage to pursue self-targeted reform and address its own shortcomings, earns the trust of the people through strict discipline and exemplary conduct, and brings together the strength needed for development through its strong organizational capacity. It is precisely this strong and effective governing party that has led China onto a distinctively Chinese path to modernization and developing a new form of human advancement.

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This year marks the beginning of China's 15th Five-Year Plan of Economic and Social Development (2026-2030). China is continuing to break new ground in building a great country and advancing national rejuvenation on all fronts through Chinese modernization. The CPC will continue to persevere full and rigorous Party self-governance, share its experience in Party building and national governance, and contribute Chinese wisdom and solutions to the political parties in all countries, particularly those in the Global South, in exploring paths of governance suited to their respective national conditions and the development of political civilization worldwide.

As the CPC's own future is closely connected with that of other countries and peoples, it will strive to provide new opportunities for world development, add new impetus to humanity's exploration of paths towards modernization and make new contributions to the theory and practice of humanity's modernization as we make new progress in Chinese modernization.