The National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA), in partnership with the European Union (EU), is stepping up efforts to combat illegal fishing and protect coastal livelihoods through a specialized media training programme scheduled for November 17, 2026, in Harper City, Maryland County.

The one-day workshop will bring together selected journalists to strengthen their understanding of fisheries governance, sustainable fishing practices, marine resource management, and accountability in Liberia's fisheries sector.

The initiative is intended to position the media as a stronger partner in the fight against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, a persistent challenge threatening marine ecosystems, government revenue, and the livelihoods of artisanal fishing communities.

Liberia's coastal communities depend heavily on fisheries for employment, household income, and food security. However, illegal fishing activities, unsustainable harvesting practices, and weaknesses in regulatory enforcement continue to undermine the sector's economic potential and threaten the long-term sustainability of the country's marine resources.

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Through the training, participating journalists are expected to acquire practical knowledge of Liberia's Fisheries and Aquaculture Management Law, national fisheries policies, and relevant international maritime regulations.

A major component of the programme will focus on strengthening journalists' capacity to identify, investigate, document, and report illegal fishing activities involving both foreign and domestic operators.

IUU fishing can deplete fish stocks, undermine the competitiveness of local fishermen, disrupt marine ecosystems, and deprive government of revenue that could otherwise contribute to national development.

By deepening journalists' understanding of fisheries regulations, enforcement mechanisms, and institutional responsibilities, NaFAA and the EU are seeking to promote more informed, evidence-based reporting and greater public scrutiny of activities within Liberia's fisheries sector.

Beyond reporting violations, journalists will be encouraged to examine institutional performance, investigate regulatory compliance, and educate the public about the economic, environmental, and social consequences of irresponsible fishing practices.

The workshop will also highlight the role of Community Co-Management Associations (CMAs) in involving local fishing communities in the protection, conservation, and sustainable management of fisheries resources.

In Maryland County, where artisanal fishing supports numerous households, community participation remains important to protecting marine resources and ensuring that local fishermen have a voice in decisions affecting their livelihoods.

Journalists are expected to examine how CMAs operate, their contribution to fisheries conservation, and the extent to which community-based management arrangements promote local participation and protect the interests of artisanal fishing communities.

The training will further examine the economic contributions and challenges confronting women across Liberia's fisheries value chain.

Women fish processors and traders, commonly known as fishmongers or fishwives, play an important role in processing, preserving, transporting, and marketing fish, making them indispensable to the fisheries economy and the food supply chain.

Despite their contributions, many continue to face inadequate processing facilities, limited equipment, post-harvest losses, and difficulties accessing markets.

These challenges can reduce their earnings, limit business expansion, and weaken the economic benefits that fishing activities provide to coastal households.

The initiative is expected to encourage greater media attention to these concerns and promote reporting on policies, programmes, and interventions capable of improving the incomes and economic opportunities of women working in fishing communities.

The selection of Harper as the venue for the training reflects the importance of engaging journalists in communities directly affected by fisheries management challenges.

As a major coastal city in southeastern Liberia, Harper provides an opportunity to connect discussions on fisheries governance with the practical experiences of fishermen, fish processors, traders, and other stakeholders whose livelihoods depend on marine resources.

The localized engagement is expected to strengthen journalists' capacity to report directly from fishing landing sites, processing centres, and coastal communities while documenting the opportunities and challenges confronting people in the sector.

It will also provide an opportunity to bring greater visibility to the relationship between fisheries regulation, community participation, environmental conservation, and local economic development.

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The broader objective is to strengthen media participation in promoting a sustainable blue economy, ensuring that Liberia's marine resources contribute to economic development without compromising their availability for future generations.

For Maryland County, where fishing remains an important source of livelihoods and economic activity, effective fisheries management is critical to protecting coastal communities, sustaining fish stocks, and improving the sector's contribution to the local and national economy.

By equipping journalists with specialized knowledge of fisheries laws, regulatory frameworks, and sustainable fishing practices, NaFAA and the European Union aim to strengthen public awareness, transparency, and accountability in the management of Liberia's marine resources.

The initiative recognizes that effective fisheries governance requires more than regulatory enforcement. It also depends on informed communities, responsible fishing practices, institutional accountability, and sustained public engagement.

A knowledgeable and independent media can contribute to these objectives by exposing illegal activities, examining enforcement gaps, highlighting the experiences of fishing communities, and reporting on the performance of institutions responsible for protecting the country's marine resources.