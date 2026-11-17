MONROVIA, LIBERIA - Africa Metallic Resources' emergence as preferred developer of the Putu Iron Ore Project signals a potentially transformative moment for Liberian ownership, jobs, infrastructure and economic development. AMR's emergence as the preferred developer of the Putu Iron Ore Project follows a competitive process that began with the original concessionaire.

As part of the process to transition ownership and development of the Putu project, Africa Metallic Resources (AMR) was selected by the Government of Liberia as the preferred developer for the Putu project. AMR subsequently participated in a competitive process that resulted in an acquisition agreement with Severstal, the Russian steel and mining company concessionaire the Putu project.

This acquisition process is an important part of the Putu story because it demonstrates that AMR's involvement did not arise simply from a government selection or bidding process.

Rather, the Liberian-led consortium first had to establish its capacity and competitiveness in a commercial process involving the existing project or concession owners.

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For generations, Liberia has been blessed with extraordinary mineral wealth, particularly iron ore, yet much of the country's mining history has been defined by foreign ownership, foreign capital and limited Liberian participation at the highest levels of the value chain.

The proposed development of the Putu Iron Ore Project in southeastern Liberia by Africa Metallic Resources (AMR) offers the country an opportunity to begin writing a different chapter.

AMR, composed of an international consortium led by business executive and Energy/Petroleum magnate Cherif M. Abdallah of the Conex Group, with the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) as a financing partner, emerged as the preferred developer following a competitive evaluation process conducted through Liberia's Inter-Ministerial Concessions Committee.

The development has generated considerable excitement because it places a Liberian-led enterprise at the center of the development of one of Liberia's most significant untapped iron ore assets.

For a country that has long sought greater Liberian participation in its natural-resource economy, Putu could become more than another mining project. It could become a test of whether Liberians can increasingly move from being employees, contractors and consumers in the extractive sector to becoming owners, investors, developers and operators with the likes of others in Nigeria, Ghana, Guinea, South Africa, Sierra Leone etc, to name a few Aliko Dangote, Abdul Samad Rabiou, Ibrahim Mahamah, Patrice Mosepe just to name a few.

The development also provides an opportunity to recognize the leadership of the Government of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. and Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung for encouraging greater Liberian participation in strategic sectors of the economy, including mining.

President Boakai has publicly identified the Putu project as a national economic priority. In March 2026, he directed the Cabinet to expedite the finalization and operationalization of the project, citing the importance of economic recovery, national revenue generation and employment creation.

That intervention reflects a broader policy conversation taking place in Liberia: how can the country ensure that its natural resources generate not only exports, but also jobs, infrastructure, skills, businesses, ownership and long-term national wealth?

The emergence of AMR provides an important opportunity to answer that question. The Government's willingness to consider and promote qualified Liberian-led enterprises for major economic opportunities deserves recognition. It demonstrates that Liberian businesses, when properly organized, adequately capitalized and supported by credible international partners/consortiums, can compete for projects of national and international significance.

The Putu deposit is located in Grand Gedeh County and has been described as one of Africa's largest undeveloped iron ore resources. Its development has remained stalled for years despite its enormous potential. Recent reporting places the resource base at approximately 3 billion tons of iron ore.

The opportunity now before Liberia is therefore not simply to restart a mine.

It is to build an economic development corridor around the mine and the South Eastern region. AMR has projected that the Putu project could create more than 10,000 jobs over the course of its development and operations. The company has also projected significant export earnings and substantial annual government revenues. If successfully implemented, those benefits could extend far beyond the mine itself.

The project has been presented as incorporating investments in:

Roads and transportation infrastructure;

Rail infrastructure;

Power generation and transmission;

Port and logistics facilities;

Schools and educational facilities;

Health-care infrastructure and essential social services;

Local procurement and Liberian businesses;

Technical and vocational training; and

Greater participation of Liberians throughout the mining value chain.This is significant because a modern mining project should not be measured only by how much ore leaves the ground. Its broader value should also be measured by how much economic capacity it creates around the mine.

Perhaps the most important feature of the AMR proposal is its emphasis on Liberian participation.

AMR has promoted a structure that includes , broad-based Liberian ownership and a proposed opportunity for ordinary Liberians to participate through a share offering. The company has also emphasized local procurement, workforce development and value addition.

This could represent an important evolution in Liberia's mining story.

The southeastern region has historically faced significant infrastructure and investment challenges.

The development of Putu could change that economic geography.

Grand Gedeh and neighboring southeastern counties could benefit from increased economic activity, construction, transportation, housing, hospitality, agriculture, trade and services.

A major mining investment can create an ecosystem of businesses around it.

Local entrepreneurs will need to supply food, transportation, equipment, construction materials and professional services. Farmers can potentially gain access to larger and more reliable markets. Young people can gain access to vocational training and employment opportunities.

The result could be a gradual transformation from a predominantly resource-producing area into a diversified regional economic corridor.

Another potentially important dimension of the AMR proposal is its emphasis on developing infrastructure alongside the mining operation.

The concept includes roads, rail, power and port infrastructure rather than treating mineral extraction as an isolated activity.

That distinction is important.

Infrastructure developed for mining can, if properly structured and governed, become infrastructures that serves multiple economic purposes.

Roads can serve communities and agriculture.

Rail can move minerals as well as other commercial goods where appropriate.

Power infrastructure can support industrial and community development.Port infrastructure can strengthen Liberia's broader trade and logistics capacity.

The objective should therefore be to ensure that Putu's infrastructure creates lasting national assets, not merely temporary infrastructure for the life of a mining project.

The significance of Africa Metallic Resources' emergence as preferred developer of Putu extends beyond the corporate fortunes of one company.

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It speaks to a larger national aspiration.

For too long, Liberia's natural resources have been viewed primarily through the lens of what foreign investors can extract, export and earn.

Putu creates an opportunity to ask a different question:

What can Liberia build from its own resources?

The answer could include thousands of jobs, stronger government revenues, new roads and railways, improved power and port infrastructure, stronger schools, better health-care access, expanded opportunities for Liberian businesses and, importantly, greater Liberian ownership of the country's economic future.

The Government of President Joseph N. Boakai, Sr. and Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung deserves recognition for encouraging the participation of qualified Liberians in strategic areas of the economy and for recognizing the importance of unlocking the Putu asset.

AMR's emergence from a competitive process is, in that context, more than a corporate development.

It is a moment that invites Liberia to believe in its own entrepreneurs, its own professionals and its own capacity to lead.

When successfully executed, Putu will become a powerful symbol of a new era -- one in which Liberia does not merely possess valuable natural resources, but increasingly owns, develops, manages and benefits from them.

For the southeastern region, it could mean a new economic beginning.

For Liberian businesses, it could mean unprecedented opportunities.

For young Liberians, it could mean jobs and skills.

For communities, it could mean better infrastructure, education and health care.

And for Liberia, it could represent something even bigger: A new chapter in the country's journey from a resource-rich nation to a nation capable of transforming its resources into broad-based national prosperity.