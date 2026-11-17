The government and five European Union member states have announced a partnership to establish a migrant return hub in Rwanda, targeting the first transfers in 2027.

The proposed arrangement would cover people who have no legal right to remain in the participating European countries and are subject to enforceable return or removal decisions.

Announced in Vienna, Austria, on Monday, November 16, the initiative brings together Rwanda, Austria, Denmark, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands. Negotiations will determine how the proposed hub will operate.

People transferred to Rwanda would have the opportunity to integrate into Rwandan society, voluntarily return to their countries of origin or move to another country where they have the legal right to reside.

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Here are eight key things to know about the proposed arrangement.

1. It involves five EU member states

Austria, Denmark, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands are pursuing the initiative with Rwanda as part of a broader partnership covering migration and other areas of common interest.

The participating countries describe the partnership as equal and mutually beneficial.

Austria's Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said the initiative would help curb irregular migration, disrupt people-smuggling networks and ease pressure on receiving countries.

2. Who would be transferred to Rwanda?

The proposed hub would receive migrants who have no legal right to remain in the five participating European countries and are subject to enforceable return or removal decisions.

Those covered must not be in need of international protection or have another legal basis to stay.

The initiative seeks to address difficulties in implementing return decisions, particularly where migrants' countries of origin do not cooperate with repatriation.

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Germany's Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said return hubs could provide an alternative for people without the right to remain in Europe who cannot be returned to their home countries.

3. Migrants would have an opportunity to settle in Rwanda

People transferred under the arrangement would have the opportunity to integrate into Rwandan communities.

Interior Minister Vincent Biruta said Rwanda will work with its partners to develop skills and employment programmes to support those who choose to stay.

"These people who choose to stay in our country, to live in our country, will be integrated into our communities. And of course we work on a development programme to give them skills. They will need to be able to work," he said.

Biruta said the programmes would also benefit Rwandans through wider community development.

4. Returning home or moving elsewhere remain options

Settling in Rwanda would not be the only option.

Migrants would also be able to return voluntarily to their countries of origin or relocate to another country where they have the legal right to reside.

Biruta said the arrangement would offer a second chance to people who no longer have the right to remain in the participating European countries, allowing them to choose among the available legal options.

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Support for integration and voluntary return would be developed with international partners.

5. European partners would cover the costs

The five European countries would meet the costs associated with the arrangement, including receiving migrants and supporting their integration in Rwanda.

Biruta said Rwanda's participation was driven by a commitment to finding a sustainable response to migration challenges.

He said partner countries would need to fund the support required by those transferred, including skills development and employment programmes.

6. International organisations are advising on the proposal

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, are engaging with the countries involved, although their roles differ.

IOM is providing technical input on the return hub process. It has indicated that it could provide care and assistance to migrants at the receiving government's request, provided the necessary safeguards are in place.

UNHCR is advising on compliance with international human rights standards and the protection of asylum systems, including ensuring that people who need international protection continue to receive it.

Their engagement should not be taken to mean that either organisation has agreed to implement the proposed arrangement.

The European Commission has followed the preparatory discussions, with implementation expected to comply with applicable EU and international law.

7. Rwanda's experience in receiving displaced people

Rwanda has cited its experience hosting refugees and asylum seekers as a basis for its participation.

Biruta highlighted the Emergency Transit Mechanism, established in September 2019 through a partnership between Rwanda, the African Union and UNHCR to evacuate vulnerable refugees and asylum seekers from Libya.

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According to the minister, Rwanda has received more than 3,000 people through the mechanism, most of whom have subsequently been resettled in countries including Canada, the United States, Germany and Finland.

He said Rwanda's own history of displacement had shaped its understanding of the challenges facing refugees and asylum seekers.

The Emergency Transit Mechanism and the proposed return hub serve different groups: the former provides protection and assistance to people evacuated from Libya, while the latter would receive people found to have no legal right to remain in the participating European countries.

8. First transfers are targeted for 2027

The countries intend to develop the hub through a phased approach, with the aim of beginning transfers in 2027.

Denmark's Immigration and Integration Minister Morten Bødskov described the initiative as a breakthrough in efforts to reform Europe's migration system.

Greece's Migration and Asylum Minister Athanasios Plevris said it was expected to help reduce irregular migration and increase returns.

The Netherlands' Deputy Prime Minister Bart van den Brink said the partnership should strengthen the return system while giving migrants an opportunity to settle in Rwanda.

The announcement sets out the countries' intentions, but further negotiations are required to finalise the operational arrangements.