MONROVIA -- The office of Margibi County Sen. Nathaniel F. McGill is calling for a fuller investigation into a ceiling collapse at the senator's Capitol Building office, saying the Senate's finding of a roof leak does not explain a nearby ladder or damaged corridor lights.

On Monday, the Senate ruled out a burglary. It said an inspection by Senate Security Director Dyonisious Wisseh and other authorities found that water entering through the damaged roof of the old Senate wing brought the ceiling down overnight. No evidence of an attempted break-in has been presented, and McGill's chief of staff, Varmah Bobby Gray, stopped short of alleging one.

"The lights we saw in the corridor, the damaged lights we saw in the corridor cannot be blamed on leakage. The ladder we saw there cannot be blamed on leakage," Gray told The Liberian Investigator on Monday at the Capitol Building.

Gray said he found portions of the ceiling on the floor near the senator's office door when he arrived for work Monday morning.

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"So, this morning, when I came in, I opened the front door and realized that part of the ceiling had fallen right in front of the senator's office door," he said.

He said he then noticed damaged lights in the corridor and an opening that appeared to offer possible access to the office from another direction. He said his suspicions grew when he found a ladder in a nearby general bathroom.

"That ladder wasn't there. It wasn't there before," Gray said. He said someone may have brought it to the area for an authorized or an unauthorized purpose, and that he asked maintenance personnel to inspect the damage and establish its cause.

Asked whether he believed the incident was deliberate, Gray declined to accuse anyone.

"Well, I don't want to jump to conclusions," he said. He said he was not convinced the damage resulted entirely from leakage.

The Senate, in a statement issued Monday, rejected reports of a burglary. It said the section of the building housing McGill and several other senators has had structural problems since the fire that gutted the Capitol Building's Joint Chamber.

"The leakage is as a result of the fire incident in the Joint Chamber of the building, which is currently affecting most offices," Wisseh said during the inspection, according to the statement.

The Senate said ceilings had previously collapsed in the offices of Sens. Momo T. Cyrus and Johnny K. Kpehe, both in the same wing.

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Wisseh said unauthorized access to the Capitol Building is difficult because the Legislature has round-the-clock surveillance and personnel stationed at strategic entry points. He said the Senate had not recorded a burglary in several years.

Gray said the office's walls and important documents were also damaged. The cost of the damage has not been established.

He called for tighter security at the Capitol.

"This incident is unfortunate. It's scary, especially in a time when people are more concerned about their work," Gray said. "Capitol security needs to be more vigilant. They need to be more vigilant."

"My call is that there should be more investigation beyond this preliminary investigation," he said.

Senate authorities said efforts are underway to fix the roof leakage and repair affected offices as rehabilitation continues on the fire-damaged Joint Chamber and old Senate wing.