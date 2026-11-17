press release

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has learnt with shock and deep sadness of the killing of 17 people in two separate mass shootings in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng on Sunday, 15 November 2026.

In the first incident, eight people were shot and killed inside a seven-seater vehicle in Mabane Section, Sweetwaters, Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday night. In a separate incident, nine people were shot and killed at the Jeffsville informal settlement in Atteridgeville, Pretoria.

While the motives behind these horrific attacks have yet to be established, the IFP commends the South African Police Service (SAPS) for the swift arrest of four suspects believed to be linked to the Sweetwaters shooting. We trust that the ongoing investigations will establish the circumstances surrounding these killings and ensure that all those responsible are brought to justice.

The IFP urges community members to work closely with law enforcement authorities and provide any information that could assist with the investigations. These acts of violence do not happen in a vacuum. They are often planned and executed within our communities, making community cooperation and the sharing of information essential in the fight against violent crime.

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The IFP further calls on law enforcement authorities to intensify efforts to identify, confiscate and eradicate illegal firearms across South Africa. The proliferation of illegal firearms remains a serious contributor to gun violence, mass shootings and political killings. A concerted effort to remove illegal firearms from our communities is critical to preventing further bloodshed and protecting innocent lives.

The IFP extends its heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of all those who lost their lives in these tragic incidents. Our thoughts are with the affected communities during this difficult time.

ISSUED BY:

Hon. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, MP

IFP National Spokesperson

MEDIA ENQUIRIES:

Fanele Mhlongo

IFP National Media and Communications Officer

082 866 4029