The police reported the deaths of six men and three women who were shot inside a four-room shack between 10 and 11 p.m.

Two separate mass shootings have led to the deaths of 17 people in South Africa.

The incident occurred on Sunday night, according to the BBC. It is the latest incident of gun violence to be reported in the country.

The first incident occurred in KwaZulu-Natal province in the country's eastern region. It involved eight men who were fatally shot in a minibus.

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South African media reported that the men were shot inside a white seven-seater vehicle riddled with bullet holes.

But police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said, "It has not been established how the incident happened, and police are collecting pieces of evidence to determine the possible motive of the killings and the identity of the suspects."

The second incident occurred in the Jeffsville informal settlement in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria.

The police reported the death of six men and three women who were shot inside a four-room shack between 10 and 11 p.m.

According to the BBC, their bodies were scattered across the rooms. Community members had mistaken the gunshots for thunder and lightning.

The police said the two incidents are unrelated and that they have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators of both.

"The provincial commissioner of police in Gauteng [province, which includes Pretoria] has mobilised the necessary resources, including the crime intelligence and the deputy provincial commissioner tracking team to search for the suspect," police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said.

South Africa has perpetually dealt with a high rate of gun violence and homicide. Pretoria has one of the highest rates of gun violence and homicide in the world.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the deaths of 27 people who were shot in separate townships within a few hours.

South Africa's homicide problem prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to deploy soldiers on the streets in March. At the time, he described organised gang crimes as the biggest threat to South Africa's democracy and economic development.

Between April and June, South Africa recorded around 5,427 homicides, mostly in its poor districts. The country reported an average of nearly 60 homicides a day.