The Kano State Centre for Disease Control (KNCDC) says no new clinically confirmed case has been recorded in the diphtheria outbreak at First Lady's College, Mariri, Kumbotso Local Government area.

The Director-General of the center, Prof. Muhammad Adamu, told Daily Trust on Monday that the number of clinically confirmed cases remains 12 out of the 313 suspected cases screened by health officials.

According to him, all affected students are responding to treatment, while no death has been recorded since the outbreak was detected.

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He said two students with severe symptoms are currently receiving intensive care at the isolation centre of the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH), Kano, while 10 others with mild symptoms are being managed at an ad-hoc isolation facility established within the school premises.

Prof. Adamu disclosed that more than 760 students have so far received the tetanus-diphtheria (TD) vaccine as part of an ongoing reactive vaccination campaign at the school.

He added that over 700 students have also been given chemoprophylaxis, noting that the exercise would continue until all students are covered.

"The 12 clinically confirmed cases identified from the 313 suspected cases screened remain unchanged so far. All patients are being taken care of and are responding to treatment," he said.

On the availability of vaccines and medicines, the KNCDC boss said the state continues to receive support from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

He said the national authorities have continued to secure vaccine supplies to sustain reactive vaccination and routine immunisation in Kano State.

According to him, health authorities have maintained regular supplies of diphtheria antitoxin (DAT) and intravenous Azithromycin for case management, while the state government is providing tablets, suspensions and infection prevention materials, including personal protective equipment (PPE).

Prof. Adamu also said comprehensive infection prevention and control measures have been introduced at the school, including the distribution of face masks to students, installation of handwashing stations and daily monitoring by KNCDC officials.

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He added that a dedicated ambulance has been stationed at the Infectious Diseases Hospital to ensure prompt referral and emergency response for students.

The KNCDC reiterated its commitment to containing the outbreak and safeguarding the health of students, staff and members of the surrounding community.

Daily Trust reports that on Friday, the centre confirmed 12 diphtheria cases in the girls' boarding school after testing 313 suspected cases in the school which has a population of over 2,000 students.