Three of the farmers are from Lowen village in Niumi, in the Ndungu Charen area and others are from nearby villages informed Foroyaa that the Gambia Government has still not paid them for the groundnuts they sold during the 2025/26 trade season. They estimate the outstanding amount is at least D700,000.

The farmers said the season ended in May 2026, but they have not been told when they will be paid.

"We have made all efforts to get our money, and we are at a standstill. They cannot tell us when they will pay us," farmer Ebrima Busso said.

Busso said they understood that the government had paid some groundnut buying centres, known as seccos, but the farmers had not received their money.

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"When we asked when they will pay us, the Secco manager will always tell us he does not have an answer," he said.

The farmers said they were told to lodge a complaint with the police and they agreed by reporting the matter to the Gambia Police Force headquarters. While some people who filed complaints had since received payment, they said their own payments remained outstanding.

"We want our money, but we are not able to get answers from the authorities," Busso said. "We want our matter to be reconsidered by the government so that we get our money as soon as possible like other farmers."

Information received by Foroyaa indicates that the eight farmers are owed at least D700,000. The reported sales include two transactions by Omar Njie: groundnuts valued at D4,446 sold on December 24, 2025, and another sale valued at D66,272 on December 26. The records also list Gibril Touray's sale of D97,565 on January 25, 2026; Muntaka Ndow's sale of D33,820 on January 18; and Busso's sale of D20,748 on January 30. The farmers say there are additional receipts.

The farmers are worried that a new trade season will begin before they receive payment for their previous crop.

Foroyaa is seeking further information from the seccos, the government and the National Food Security Processing and Marketing Corporation.