A consignment of methamphetamine, concealed in cereal boxes from South Africa, was recently intercepted in Nigeria, leading to an arrest. This happened shortly after an anti-drug agency official in Nigeria said that South Africans were allegedly helping cartels move drug consignments through that country.

A suspected drug trafficker is facing charges in Nigeria after authorities discovered a methamphetamine consignment concealed in cereal boxes that he allegedly transported from South Africa.

This happened just as tensions between the two countries have peaked again.

The interception now adds to other illicit drug connections between Nigeria and South Africa that have become apparent through arrests.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Large meth consignments hidden in cereals packs from South Africa intercepted at MMIA Read more at: https://t.co/IuqHuQewMk-- NDLEA NIGERIA (@ndlea_nigeria) November 15, 2026

In the latest case, Chinedu Onwude was detained at the airport in Lagos after he arrived there from South Africa last week, on 11 November 2026.

According to Nigeria's National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Onwude had used the name Omokan Isaac Babatope. He had lived in South Africa under that identity for about 24 years.

He had Nigerian and South African passports, and it appears that he initially entered South Africa using forged documents.

Tik in breakfast cereal boxes

"A thorough search of his two travelling boxes led to the recovery of twenty-five parcels of a white crystalline substance, which tested positive for methamphetamine [also known as tik] with a total weight of 25.05kg," an NDLEA statement...