Bandits on Monday killed a security guard and abducted four members of a family and their visitor during an attack on the residence of a businessman, Alhaji Babangida Sama'ila, in Sabuwar Kaura, Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Those abducted included three girls, their mother and two boys. It was later gathered that their mother was released. The attack, which reportedly lasted about an hour, came a day after gunmen killed a senior aide to Governor Dauda Lawal and six other worshippers at a mosque in the town.

The killing of the governor's aide, Nasiru Sani Kaura, had sparked public anger, with some residents booing the governor during the funeral prayer on Sunday.

A resident of Sabuwar Kaura, who spoke to Daily Trust on condition of anonymity, said three of the abducted girls were underaged.

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"They are my neighbours. The children are between 14 and 16 years old. One of those abducted was a visitor to the family and is also between 15 and 16," he said.

He said the attackers killed the security guard when he attempted to prevent them from entering the residence.

According to him, the gunmen later used a makeshift structure to climb over the fence, while Sama'ila and one of his sons escaped by jumping over it.

The resident expressed concern that the attackers operated for about an hour without immediate intervention from security personnel, despite the residence being close to the General Hospital, Kaura Namoda.

He alleged that warning shots fired by soldiers stationed at the residence of the Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Kaura Namoda, and local vigilantes might have disrupted the attackers' operation.

The resident also identified surrounding settlements, including Gidan Sambo, Unguwar Sarkin Musulmi and Madira, as possible routes used by bandits to access the town.

He alleged that some communities around Kaura Namoda had entered into local reconciliation arrangements with bandits, warning that such arrangements could pose security threats.

He said Unguwar Sarkin Musulmi was less than a kilometre from the camp of a notorious bandit leader identified as Dan Sadiya.

Another resident expressed suspicion that some bandits might be living secretly within the town, making it difficult for security operatives to track their movements.

Death toll from mosque attack rises to 7

Meanwhile, the death toll from Sunday's attack on worshippers at a mosque in the Sabuwar Kaura Low-Cost area of Kaura Namoda has risen to seven, while 15 others were abducted.

The attack occurred shortly after worshippers observed the early morning congregational prayer.

Among those killed was Hon. Nasiru Sani Abubakar, an aide to Governor Lawal.

Other victims were identified as Lauwali Abubakar, Malam Abdulrazak, Malam Abubakar, Malam Musa, Malam Usman and Malam Lawal Abubakar.

A resident, Mallam Yusuf Bello Kaura, told Daily Trust that the gunmen opened fire on worshippers as they were leaving the mosque after prayers.

He said the attack had thrown the community into mourning, adding that although the area had suffered previous attacks, residents had never witnessed such a deadly incident.

Another resident, Auwalu Ibrahim, suspected that the attackers had laid an ambush around the mosque before the prayer.

He expressed concern that the attack occurred less than 10 miles from a military base, questioning why the gunmen operated without resistance.

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Muhammad Aliyu, another resident, said the remains of the seven victims were buried on Monday at about 11am.

He added that the bandits had yet to contact the families of the abducted worshippers as of Monday.

Police deploy personnel

Zamfara State Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Bello, confirmed the mosque attack but gave a lower casualty figure.

He said one person was killed and four worshippers abducted.

In a statement, Bello said about 30 armed bandits, allegedly loyal to a notorious kingpin, Bello Wakkala, also known as Dan Sadiya, attacked the mosque in the Low-Cost area.

The commissioner said the motive for the attack and the exact number of abducted persons were yet to be established.

He added that police personnel had been deployed to the community to prevent further attacks, while more officers would be sent to the local government to protect lives and property.