The House of Representatives Committee on Solid Minerals has given the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) 24 hours to appear before it over allegations of financial irregularities, unlawful arrests and extortion by the Mining Marshals.

The committee is also seeking explanations over the killing of a serving NSCDC officer, Deputy Superintendent Agada Levi Agada, allegedly by fellow officers at a mining site.

The ultimatum followed a motion moved by Ali Amburura (Sokoto), and seconded by Majigiri Salisu Yusuf (Katsina) during an investigative hearing on Monday.

Chairman of the committee, Gaza Gbefwi, said the probe would examine allegations of harassment and unlawful detention of licensed mining operators, an alleged N2bn transaction linked to a former state commander's bank account and suspected misconduct by personnel across the 36 states and the FCT.

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The lawmakers are also investigating the procurement of vehicles and funding of the Mining Marshals.

Gbefwi recalled that over 2,200 Mining Marshals were inaugurated in March 2024 to combat illegal mining and protect the country's mineral resources.

However, he warned that the mandate must not be used to violate citizens' rights or operate outside the law.

Presenting a petition on behalf of Agada's family, their lawyer, Obasi-Obi Nwabueze, alleged that the officer was shot by fellow NSCDC personnel.

He said medical affidavits from doctors who treated Agada contradicted the corps' account that he died following an attack by bandits.

According to him, the officer sustained a gunshot wound to the right side of his chest and died at the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi, after being taken to two other medical facilities.

Nwabueze alleged that two NSCDC officers were indicted and three were arrested during a police investigation, which he claimed was later frustrated.

He urged the committee to ensure the investigation was concluded and anyone found culpable prosecuted. He also sought protection for the widow, two children and other witnesses over alleged threats.

Gbefwi condoled with the family and requested an executive summary of its petition for further action.

Also, Rachel Ogbonna, Director of Communications at Stone Rockers Nigeria Limited, accused the Mining Marshals of unlawfully arresting 12 workers at the company's quarry site and detaining them despite the company's possession of valid operating licences.

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She alleged that the company's chairman and director were also detained after visiting the NSCDC facility along Airport Road to secure the workers' release.

In another submission, security operative Odey Cosmas Polycarp accused the Mining Marshals, allegedly led by one Onoja Attah, of arresting his workers and demanding N100m for their release.

He alleged that the workers were arrested in a residential area where no mining activities were taking place and were beaten while in detention.

The committee is expected to hear from the NSCDC leadership and other stakeholders as it investigates the allegations and examines the unit's funding, operations and enforcement powers.