TWO teachers from Aduman Senior High School in the Ashanti Region have been remanded into police custody by the Nsuta Circuit Court following allegations of sodomy involving two minor students at the institution.

The suspects, 39-year-old school chaplain Isaac Yankey and 37-year-old ICT teacher Kwabena Kwakye Palance, were arrested after investigations began following a formal report made on November 9, 2026, by Afigya Kwabre South District Director of Education, David Akomea, and Public Relations Officer, Kwabena Obeng Frimpong, to the Kodie District Police Command.

Acting on the report, police officers arrested the two staff members on November 10. Both suspects were initially detained to assist with inquiries before the docket was transferred the following day to the Ashanti North Regional Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for further investigation.

On Thursday, November 12, 2026, Yankey and Palance were arraigned before the Nsuta Circuit Court, presided over by Justice Nketia Gaiga, who ordered that they remain in police custody while law enforcement concludes its inquiries.

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Speaking on behalf of the Public Affairs Unit of the Ashanti North Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police Emmanuel Agbodzi assured the public that investigators were handling the sensitive matter professionally and taking all necessary steps to ensure a thorough probe and deliver justice.

Earlier, the Ghana Education Service (GES) interdicted both teachers following the allegations.

The GES confirmed the development in a statement signed by its Head of Public Relations, Daniel Fenyi, noting that the matter was immediately referred to the police upon receipt.

In addition to the ongoing police investigation and administrative interdiction, the GES confirmed that the student involved had been provided with the necessary psychosocial support to address his welfare needs and safeguard his well-being.