The celebration of 150 years of Mfantsipim School is more than an occasion to look back on a proud institutional history. It is also an opportunity to reflect on the state of education in Ghana, the values being instilled in young people and the kind of citizens our schools are preparing for the future.

For a school that has contributed significantly to the development of the country through generations of distinguished graduates, reaching this milestone is a remarkable achievement.

Its legacy of excellence, leadership and service, captured in the anniversary theme, is one that deserves recognition and, more importantly, protection.

However, the concerns raised during the anniversary celebrations about the growing levels of indiscipline among students should not be lost amid the festivities.

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They point to a worrying development that requires urgent attention from parents, teachers, school authorities, traditional rulers, religious leaders and government.

Education must not be measured solely by examination results, certificates and the number of students who gain admission to tertiary institutions.

Equally important is the character of those being educated. A school may produce brilliant students, but if they lack respect for authority, discipline, responsibility and consideration for others, its contribution to society remains incomplete.

The concerns expressed by the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, about incidents of indiscipline in some senior high technical schools are particularly troubling. Such behaviour undermines the purpose of education and creates an environment in which effective teaching and learning become difficult.

The minister's assurance that those found culpable will face the law is welcome. However, punishment alone cannot address the problem.

There must be sustained efforts to instil discipline, promote responsible behaviour and make students understand that their rights come with corresponding responsibilities.

Parents must also accept their share of the responsibility. Schools cannot be expected to perform the difficult task of raising responsible citizens without the active support of families.

Similarly, religious and traditional institutions must use their influence to reinforce the values of respect, honesty, hard work and service to society.

The suggestion that the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, could lead a nationwide campaign against indiscipline is worth considering. Traditional rulers have considerable influence in their communities and can help build a national consensus on the need to restore discipline among young people.

At the same time, the government's commitment to expanding educational infrastructure and ending the double-track system is important.

The allocation of GH¢1.3 billion to secondary education under the 2027 Budget, together with the $300 million financing agreement signed in 2026, offers an opportunity to address some of the infrastructure challenges confronting schools.

Nevertheless, increased investment must translate into improved learning outcomes.

More classrooms and facilities will be meaningful only when accompanied by adequate teaching resources, motivated teachers, effective school leadership and a conducive learning environment.

As Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang rightly observed, technological advancement, scientific developments, climate change and changing employment patterns are reshaping the knowledge and skills required in today's world.

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Ghana's education system must therefore prepare students not only to pass examinations but also to think critically, solve problems, innovate and contribute meaningfully to national development.

Mfantsipim's 150th anniversary should remind all stakeholders that the true measure of a school's legacy lies not simply in its years of existence but in the quality of people it produces.

The challenge now is to preserve the values that made the institution great while equipping the next generation for a rapidly changing world.

Ghana needs schools that produce not only academically capable young people but also disciplined, ethical and responsible citizens.

That is the legacy worth celebrating, and one that every school must strive to build.