Ghana's Black Challenge began their WAFF Amputee Football World Cup campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Angola on Saturday at San Martin in San Juan de los Lagos, Mexico.

Ghana conceded one goal in each half as Angola took the points in the group game. The Black Challenge held their shape well in the early stages, but Angola broke the deadlock before half-time to take a 1-0 lead into the break.

Angola added a second goal in the second half to seal the 2-0 win, despite a spirited effort from the Ghana side.

The defeat is a setback for the Black Challenge in their opening game of the tournament, which runs from November 13 to 22, 2026, in Mexico.

Ghana will now turn their focus to their next group game as they look to bounce back and keep their hopes of progressing alive.