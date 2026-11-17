GCB Bank PLC has recorded a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of GH¢2.87 billion for the nine months ending September 2026, representing a 42.6 per cent increase over the corresponding period last year.

The performance, which represents 91 per cent of the bank's total profit for the 2025 financial year, reflects strong growth in lending, improved asset quality and increased income from fees and other non-interest activities.

The results come at a time when declining interest rates and easing economic conditions in Ghana are putting pressure on banks' traditional interest income, challenging them to explore more sustainable sources of revenue.

Presenting the bank's turn at the facts behind the figures series of the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) in Accra on Friday, the Managing Director of GCB Bank PLC, Mr Farihan Alhassan, said the results demonstrated progress in implementing its 2025-2028 strategic plan, which sought to strengthen the bank's market position while delivering sustainable growth.

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Customer deposits, he noted, increased by 22.9 per cent to GH¢50.78 billion, with Current and Savings Accounts (CASA) accounting for 93.2 per cent of total deposits.

"Total assets increased by 29 per cent year-to-date to GH¢67.62 billion, while gross loans rose by 47.7 per cent to GH¢26.33 billion. This represents a remarkable 120.6 per cent increase in lending since December 2024," he stated.

The Managing Director of GCB Bank PLC continued that loans now accounted for 47.4 per cent of the bank's earning assets, compared with 40.6 per cent at the end of 2024.

"Significantly, the expansion in lending has been accompanied by an improvement in asset quality. The Non-Performing Loans (NPL) ratio declined to 4.8 per cent in September 2026, from 10.8 per cent a year earlier and 15.06 per cent in December 2024," he disclosed.

Beyond lending, the Managing Director explained that GCB recorded substantial growth in non-funded income, which increased by 81.7 per cent to GH¢2.13 billion, adding that revenue from fees, trading and foreign exchange transactions now accounted for 37.4 per cent of operating income.

He said total operating income consequently rose by 32.4 per cent to GH¢5.70 billion, despite the pressure on interest margins, while operating expenses increased by a slower 21.3 per cent, resulting in positive operating jaws of 11.1 percentage points.

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The cost-to-income ratio also improved to 45.1 per cent, compared with 47.9 per cent at the end of 2024.

The improved performance translated into stronger returns for shareholders, with annualised return on equity and return on assets reaching 36.3 per cent and 4.1 per cent, respectively.

Earnings per share increased by 43.3 per cent to GH¢9.38.

Speaking on the performance, he continued that the results reflected the bank's deliberate shift towards more diversified and sustainable sources of income.

"These results show what disciplined execution can do. The easy Treasury era is over, and we saw it coming. We chose to lend more to Ghanaian businesses, earn more from serving customers well and spend every cedi with care," he said.

Looking ahead, management is targeting a minimum profit before tax of GH¢3.7 billion for the 2026 financial year, based on the bank's performance up to September and prevailing economic assumptions.

The Deputy General Manager of GSE in charge of Strategy and International Relations, Mrs Diana Okine, commended GCB Bank PLC for its sterling performance.

She said the bank was one of the early companies listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange in 1996 and had been regular in accounting for its performance on the GSE to shareholders and market players.