Delegates of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Saturday elected new regional executive officers to steer the party's administrative and political affairs for the next four years.

The polls, conducted under the supervision of officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) and supported by heavy security deployment at designated regional conference centres, witnessed keen competition among aspirants contesting various regional executive positions.

GREATER ACCRA REGION

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NORMAN COOPER reports from the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipality in the Greater Accra Region that former Krowor Constituency Chairman, Benjamin Danso, unseated the incumbent, Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, in a decisive victory by a margin of more than 500 votes.

Mr Danso, a former Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Chairmen's Association, pledged to increase the party's parliamentary seats in the region from 29 to 34 in the 2028 general elections.

At the election held at the Madina AstroTurf Park, Ms Felicia Mekpoi Bortey retained her position as Regional Women's Organiser for a fourth consecutive term after polling 65 votes.

She defeated Madam Happy Ogb o Maccarthy Darku, who secured 31 votes, and Madam Evelyn Dodzi Dzeketey, who obtained five votes.

Ms Lawal and Ms Braimah emerged as the First and Second Deputy Regional Women's Organisers, respectively, ahead of Ms Alimatu Musah Issah and Ms Fati Mohammed.

For the youth wing, Mr Mohammed Abdul Muqmin Juda was elected Regional Youth Organiser, while Mr Daniel Niibi Afotey Odai secured the Deputy Regional Youth Organiser position in a closely contested race.

He polled 45 votes to edge out Mr Atsu Eric Afeme, who obtained 44 votes, while Mr Rashid Isah placed third with eight votes.

Mr Hafiz Alasco was also elected Zongo Caucus Coordinator after securing 311 votes.

Rev. James Batsa was elected Deputy Regional Communications Officer for the Greater Accra Region.

ASHANTI REGION

KINGSLEY E. HOPE reports from Kumasi that the Ashanti Regional branch of the NDC retained its incumbent Chairman, Augustus Andrews, popularly known as Nana Akwasi, after a keenly contested election.

Mr Andrews secured 814 votes to defeat his main challenger, Isham Alhassan, who polled 622 votes.

The emotional atmosphere following the declaration of the results saw the retained chairman break down in tears of relief.

Election officials said 1,440 votes were cast, of which 1,436 were valid and four rejected.

In the other contests, Daniel Baah Achamfour won the Regional Secretary position with 982 votes, defeating Elvis Koka, who obtained 291 votes.

Alice Anthony was elected Deputy Regional Secretary with 830 votes against Asumah Moro's 254.

Richmond Osei won the Regional Organiser position with 549 votes, edging out Emmanuel Reagan Fynn, who polled 365 votes.

Mahmud Kabore secured the Regional Communications Officer position with 1,109 votes, defeating Patrick Atuah, who obtained 328 votes.

Jerry James Sukah won the Deputy Regional Communications Officer position with 690 votes, ahead of Gabriel Asiedu, who polled 547 votes.

John Kwame Jabari was elected First Vice Chairman with 487 votes, while Adjei Baffour Acquah secured the Second Vice Chairman position with 343 votes.

Mubarak Inusa won the Zongo Caucus Coordinator position with 596 votes, while Ivan Bilson Yeboah was elected Deputy Regional Organiser with 290 votes.

EASTERN REGION

AMA TEKYIWAA AMPADU AGYEMAN reports from Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital, that Mark Oliver-Kevor retained his position as Regional Chairman after polling 678 votes in elections held at Mpraeso in the Kwahu area.

He defeated David Dakudzi, who obtained 195 votes, and Bismarck Tawia-Boateng, who polled 137 votes.

BB Moro was elected Regional Vice Chairman with 552 votes, beating George Mensah Akpalu, Ernest Appiadu Tawiah and David Tetteh Kwame, who secured 87, 102 and 271 votes, respectively.

Michael Ofoei Akorli emerged Regional Communications Officer with 555 votes against his contender, who obtained 442 votes.

OTHER REGIONAL RESULTS

Buckman Seidu Kabore won the Regional Organiser position with 664 votes, defeating his opponent, who secured 345 votes.

Ahmed Tijani Abdallah was elected Deputy Regional Organiser with 493 votes, beating Charles Nyame, Isaac Adoah and Ama Owusu Acheampong, who polled 293, 46 and 178 votes, respectively.

Boateng Kwaku emerged winner of the Regional Secretary position with 443 votes, ahead of Cudjo Adukpo, Yaw Appiah-Kubi, Ali Sidi Bello, Isaac Minta Larbi and Abass Fuseini Sbaabe, who obtained 207, 108, 135, 72 and 44 votes, respectively.

Nathaniel Guamah Tetteh was elected Deputy Regional Secretary with 883 votes, defeating Zacharia Music, who polled 126 votes.

Richard Lartey won the Regional Treasurer position with 470 votes, followed by Emmanuel Ibrahim with 369 votes and Issah Abudu Suaki with 183 votes.

Amountwura Vincent Opoku Sarkodie was elected Deputy Regional Treasurer with 352 votes, beating Zachariah Tetteh, Kingsford Osei Boafo, Jonas Agbeko Tetteh and Obed Anim Ansah, who obtained 267, 191, 182 and 19 votes, respectively.

In the Zongo Caucus election, Abdul Rasha Ahmed emerged winner with 506 votes, narrowly defeating Alhaji Issah Mohammed Saani, who secured 501 votes.

UPPER WEST REGION

NAZIRU ALHASSAN reports from Wa, the Upper West Regional capital, that Alhaji Alhassan Adams Randy has defeated incumbent Abdul Nasir Saani to become the NDC Regional Chairman after securing 196 votes at the party's 2026 Regional Delegates Conference.

The businessman and second-time contender defeated his closest challenger, Abdul Nasir Saani, popularly known as Bunas, who polled 164 votes, while Samba Sankara obtained 28 votes.

He will lead the party in the region alongside Abu Balifiama, who was elected Regional Vice Chairman, and Bere Alex, who emerged winner of the Regional Secretary position.

Dr Angsongna B. Claudius was elected Regional Deputy Secretary, while Bukman N. Dawuda won the Regional Organiser position. Rashid Bickson was elected Deputy Regional Organiser.

Other elected officers are Aminu Abudu Kanchuo, Regional Treasurer; Vitalis Boniface N-Ekabong, Deputy Regional Treasurer; Biekpe Sylvester, Regional Communications Officer; and Andaban Yelbangniba Denis, Deputy Regional Communications Officer.

Moomen A. Razak Gado was elected Zongo Caucus Coordinator, while Dery Joshua emerged winner of the Regional Youth Organiser position. Abakpon Faali Alhassan was elected Deputy Regional Youth Organiser.

In the women's wing, Khalida Seidu was elected Regional Women's Organiser, with Sufyan Gladys emerging as Deputy Regional Women's Organiser.

In his victory remarks, Alhaji Randy said his election was not a personal victory but a call for collective effort by all party members.

Alhaji Randy also pledged that the new administration would work towards resetting the party and strengthening its structures.

NORTHERN REGION

YAHAYA NUHU NADAA reports from Tamale that Mr Godfred Apasinaba Sulemana Wumbei, popularly known as Yellow Man, has been elected Northern Regional Chairman of the NDC.

Mr Wumbei, a Deputy Coordinator of the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP), polled 328 votes to defeat his main challengers, Alhaji Tanko Maida and Abdul-Hamid Alhassan Gbewaa.

Adam Alhassan and Sadick Mohammed were elected First and Second Regional Vice Chairmen, respectively.

Other elected executives include Prof. Abukari Wumbei as Regional Secretary; Iddrisu Hardi Pagazaa, Deputy Regional Secretary; Majeed Zakaria, Regional Organiser; and Mohammed Abdul Rahman, Deputy Regional Organiser.

Mohammed Suhuyini Sulemana was elected Regional Treasurer, with Mohammed Mashud Abiola as his deputy.

John Mahama Charity was elected Regional Women's Organiser, while Hajia Abdulai Duriyu secured the Deputy Regional Women's Organiser position.

Addressing the media after his declaration, Mr Wumbei pledged to work closely with party elders and strengthen engagement with the grassroots to ensure victory for the NDC in the 2028 general elections.

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NORTH EAST REGION

In the North East Region, incumbent Regional Chairman Alhaji Abdul Rauf Ibrahim Tanko retained his position, while former Northern Regional Minister, Mr Abdallah Abubakari, was elected Regional Secretary.

VOLTA REGION

SAMUEL AGBEWODE reports from Ho, the Volta Regional capital, that the Regional Chairman of the NDC, Mr Mawutor Agbavitor, and the Regional Communications Officer, Mr Kafui Agbleze, retained their positions unopposed.

Mr Egypt Kudoto was elected Regional Vice Chairman, while the acting Regional Secretary, Mr Bright Kwashie Ege, was elected substantive Regional Secretary.

Dr Lawyer Agbenya was elected Deputy Regional Secretary, Mr Siki Abibu, Regional Organiser; Mr Eliot Wogbe, Deputy Regional Organiser; and Mr Daniel Agboka-Dzegede, Regional Treasurer.

The other elected officers are Mr Junior Kwame Asiemoah, Regional Youth Organiser; Mr Karl Julius Fieve, Deputy Regional Youth Organiser; Ms Fafa Agbai, Regional Women's Organiser; Ms Sheeba Aloryito, Deputy Regional Women's Organiser; and Hajia Hawa Tahiru, Zongo Caucus Coordinator.

OTI REGION

In the Oti Region, Mr Gabriel Kwame Lemboe was elected Regional Chairman, with Mr Apha Fred Adams emerging as Regional Vice Chairman.

Mr Cletus Eklu was elected Regional Secretary, while Mr Francis Boyesah Gesaloge secured the Deputy Regional Secretary position.

Mr Sulemana Abdul Mumuni was elected Regional Organiser, with Ms Esther Abdulai as Deputy Regional Organiser.

Mr Michael Nyurekyo Mampah was elected Regional Treasurer, while Ms Edith Vivinyo secured the Deputy Regional Treasurer position.

The other elected officers are Mr Mobarak Abdu-Karim, Regional Communications Officer; Mr Foster Dzre, Regional Youth Organiser; and Ms Mary Dunyame, Regional Women's Organiser.