Police are investigating two mass shooting incidents in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces. There has been a growing trend of mass shooting incidents making headlines in recent years.

At least 17 people have been killed in two separate shooting incidents in South Africa, police said on Monday.

South Africa is battling extremely high levels of violent crime with around 60 people killed every day.

What we know about the latest incidents

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The South African Police Service (SAPS) said in a statement that nine bodies were found early on Monday in an informal settlement outside of the capital Pretoria in Gauteng province.

A police spokeswoman said that officers were alerted to the scene at 07:30 a.m. (0530 UTC/GMT) and on arrival found six dead males and three dead females inside a shack, all with gunshot wounds.

Police said a motive for the shooting had not yet been established and that no arrests had been made.

In the second incident, police said that a bullet-riddled vehicle was found in a semi-rural area outside the city of Pietermaritzburg in the eastern province of KwaZulu-Natal.

"Inside the vehicle police found eight men who had multiple gunshot wounds and were certified dead at the scene," a police statement said.

Police said they were also still trying to determine a motive and were working to identify the victims.

"We have seen these kinds of shootings before and there have been different motives from stock theft-related, to drugs-related to taxi violence," KwaZulu-Natal province police spokesman, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, told local broadcaster Newzroom Afrika.

South Africa's high rates of crime

In September, at least 28 people were gunned down in mass shootings in Gauteng and the Western Cape in two of the most recent incidents.

Over the years, South Africa has consistently ranked among the countries with the world's highest murder rates, recording between 36 and 45 murders per 100,000 people annually.

The country also continues to grapple with high levels of gender-based violence, sexual violence and other contact crimes while police battle with large case loads, contributing to low convictions rates.

Edited by: Saim Dušan Inayatullah