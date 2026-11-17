With police investigating two mass shootings that claimed 17 lives in Atteridgeville, Gauteng and Mabane Section in Sweetwaters, KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday night, National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola has described the ongoing mass shootings as unacceptable.

Nine people, six men and three women, were found dead inside a shack in the Jeffsville informal settlement in Atteridgeville this morning. In Sweetwaters, eight men were found dead inside a bullet-riddled vehicle.

READ | KZN police launch investigation into murder of eight people

Addressing media in Atteridgeville this afternoon, Masemola said the killings had devastated families and communities. He said the killings have once again brought into sharp focus the destructive impact of violent crime and the proliferation of illegal firearms in society.

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"Police were alerted to the Atteridgeville shooting at about 7:30 on Monday morning. The victims were found inside a four-roomed shack, and police believe the shooting occurred between 10pm and 11pm on Sunday."

Masemola said a multidisciplinary team, led by intelligence officers, is following a promising lead.

He also pointed to challenges posed by the settlement's layout and said police are working with the relevant departments and the City of Tshwane to address them.

In Sweetwaters, police found eight men inside a white seven-seater vehicle. Investigators are working to identify the victims and establish the circumstances and motive for the attack.

Masemola said he has instructed provincial commissioners to ensure the investigations receive the necessary attention and resources.

"The ongoing mass shootings across the country are unacceptable. Criminals cannot be allowed to terrorise communities or determine how people live. The SAPS [South African Police Service] will pursue those responsible and ensure that they face the full might of the law," Masemola said.

The Police Commissioner also paid tribute to Lieutenant Colonel Thokozani Sithole, the Greytown Station Commander, who was killed on 12 November while responding to a business robbery in KwaZulu-Natal. A police sergeant was injured in the shootout, two suspects were fatally wounded, and another was arrested. Police recovered three firearms and said a manhunt for the remaining suspects is underway.

"Her courage and commitment to duty represent the very best of policing. Attacks on police officers will not intimidate the Service or weaken our resolve to protect communities.

"Police seized 198 firearms and 3 770 rounds of ammunition during the past week," Masemola said.

Since Safer Festive Season operations began on 12 October, police have confiscated 750 firearms and 9 884 rounds of ammunition.

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Masemola urged residents to share information about suspects, illegal firearms and criminal networks with police, saying community cooperation is essential to tackling violent crime.

"To the families who have lost their loved ones in Atteridgeville and KwaZulu-Natal, we extend our deepest condolences.

"We will pursue those responsible, strengthen our operations and ensure that perpetrators are brought before the courts. The authority of the State will be felt through decisive action, effective policing and the protection of every person's right to life and safety," he said.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has also condemned the killings.

READ | Lesufi condemns Jeffsville shooting .