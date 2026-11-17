Vice President Kashim Shettima has directed relevant government agencies and stakeholders in the fertiliser industry to fast-track the production and release of over three million bags of fertiliser to farmers ahead of the dry-season farming.

The directive followed President Bola Tinubu's approval of funding under the Renewed Hope Agricultural Stabilisation and Productivity Initiative to make fertiliser affordable, boost food production and revive the country's blending industry.

Shettima gave the directive on Monday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, during a meeting with stakeholders in the fertiliser sector.

The Fertiliser Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN) told the meeting that available raw materials could support the production of about three million bags of NPK fertiliser within weeks.

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The Vice President also directed the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to verify and track fertiliser stocks declared by stakeholders to ensure transparency and accountability.

He urged the office to ensure that farmers in states facing security challenges were not excluded from the distribution, particularly those in vulnerable and hard-to-reach communities.

Shettima said reviving the fertiliser industry would boost agricultural productivity, create jobs and support rural livelihoods.

He expressed concern that many fertiliser blending plants were operating below capacity despite the high cost of the commodity and growing demand from farmers.

He said the intervention would help rehabilitate the plants, restore jobs and engage transporters, warehouse operators and agro-dealers.

The Vice President said the Federal Government would buy fertiliser produced by local blending companies and make it available to farmers at affordable prices.

Earlier, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, said stakeholders had identified about 496,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser-related stocks for the programme.

He said the government would explore additional funding through existing programmes to sustain the intervention.

FEPSAN President, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Kassim, said reviving the industry would improve production and restore activities across the fertiliser supply chain.