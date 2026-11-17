President Bola Tinubu has directed intelligence agencies to sustain pressure on terrorists and criminal networks through improved intelligence gathering, information sharing and coordinated security operations.

He also charged the agencies to strengthen intelligence operations, particularly in the North-Central region, protect vulnerable communities and safeguard the country's energy assets.

Tinubu gave the directives on Monday while declaring open the 2026 Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI) Annual Conference at the Armed Forces Event Centre, Asokoro, Abuja.

The President, who was represented by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, said tackling terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, cyber threats and transnational organised crime required proactive and integrated intelligence.

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He said the threats had become increasingly dynamic, interconnected and technology-driven, requiring security agencies to adopt innovative approaches and strengthen collaboration.

Highlighting his administration's efforts to combat terrorism, Tinubu disclosed that four of the eight identified senior terrorist leaders had been killed or arrested through sustained and coordinated security operations.

He said the successes demonstrated the growing capacity of Nigeria's security forces to dismantle terrorist leadership structures, disrupt their networks and restrict their activities.

The President also disclosed that Nigeria had recorded more than 1,000 convictions and conducted over 2,000 terrorism-related trials in the last two years.

He described the figures as evidence of sustained efforts to ensure accountability and bring perpetrators of terrorism to justice.

Tinubu said his administration remained committed to strengthening the country's intelligence architecture through technological innovation, strategic partnerships and enhanced inter-agency collaboration.

On the role of technology in modern intelligence gathering, the President identified artificial intelligence, machine learning, cyber capabilities and unmanned systems as essential tools for detecting threats, mapping criminal networks and generating early-warning intelligence.

He, however, cautioned that information generated by artificial intelligence must be properly verified and subjected to accountable human judgment, while data protection and cybersecurity should remain central to the country's intelligence systems.

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He said Nigeria was also strengthening its security relationships with the United States, France, the United Kingdom, China, the United Arab Emirates, Türkiye and neighbouring African countries, with emphasis on intelligence sharing, training and technological cooperation in line with the country's sovereignty and national interests.

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (retd.), called for increased investment in indigenous technical expertise and stronger partnerships with research institutions and technology companies.

The conference brought together senior military officers, security stakeholders, members of the diplomatic community and strategic partners to deliberate on emerging security threats and innovative approaches to national security.

The Chief of Defence Intelligence, Lieutenant General Emmanuel Undiandeye, described the gathering as an important platform for strengthening intelligence cooperation and developing innovative responses to Nigeria's complex security environment.

The CDI acknowledged the contributions of the diplomatic community and other stakeholders to Nigeria's security efforts, expressing confidence that the conference would produce practical recommendations to strengthen the country's intelligence architecture.