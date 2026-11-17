In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES HAUSA in October, Kano State Commissioner for Transportation, Haruna Dederi, confirmed that the vehicles had not commenced operations, seven months after their unveiling.

When Aisha Bashir, a pregnant woman from Juma village in Warawa Local Government Area of Kano State, arrived at Nuhu Bamalli Hospital in Kofar Nassarawa, Kano metropolis, she had already spent ₦1,100 on transportation.

She paid ₦300 to travel from Juma to Kwanar Dawaki and another ₦800 to reach the hospital.

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For Ms Bashir, the expense was more than an inconvenience. It was a cost she could not always afford, even when accessing healthcare during pregnancy.

"Whenever I cannot get money for transport, I have to forgo visiting the hospital. I have already missed two antenatal appointments before this latest visit," she said.

Her experience reflects a wider transportation affordability problem in Kano, where rising commuting costs are forcing residents to make difficult choices over accessing healthcare, attending school, reporting for work and meeting basic household needs.

Yet, as residents struggle with the cost of daily transportation, a government intervention intended to ease the burden remains largely absent from the city's public transport system.

On 14 May, the federal government unveiled 222 vehicles under its compressed natural gas (CNG) and electric mobility initiative in Kano. The fleet comprised 10 CNG-powered buses, five dual-fuel buses capable of running on CNG and petrol, seven electric vehicles and 200 CNG-powered tricycles.

The intervention was presented as an opportunity to reduce transportation costs, promote cleaner energy and create employment. The federal government also provided the CNG vehicles to ease the pain of removing petrol subsidies, which led to over a 500 per cent increase in the pump price of petrol and Nigeria's worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.

But a PREMIUM TIMES HAUSA investigation found that, by early November, none of the CNG vehicles unveiled at the ceremony was operating passenger services in Kano metropolis.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES HAUSA in October, Kano State Commissioner for Transportation Haruna Dederi confirmed that the vehicles had not commenced operations, seven months after their unveiling. He said the 222 vehicles had been delivered to the state but declined to disclose where they were being kept.

On 14 May, at the Indoor Sports Hall of Sani Abacha Stadium, the government unveiled 222 vehicles as part of the intervention.

The transport ministry's spokesperson, Zahraddeen Ibrahim, told PREMIUM TIMES HAUSA that the commissioner was considering proposals from investors seeking to supply electric tricycles in large numbers and establish charging facilities.

"There are some Chinese investors whom the Honourable Commissioner, Haruna Isa Dederi, is discussing their proposals for supplying electric tricycles in large numbers and providing charging stations for them," he said.

According to the spokesperson, a proposal had been submitted to the commissioner, who was expected to forward it to the governor for consideration.

He said the investors had offered to establish one charging station if the state government purchased 500 electric tricycles.

"The government will provide the land where the charging station will be established, while the investors will provide all the equipment needed for charging," he added.

Mr Zahraddeen said the commissioner had received and signed the proposal.

However, the arrangement remains a proposal, not evidence of an approved procurement, completed purchase or operational service.

The ministry did not provide details of the proposed vehicles' purchase prices, financing arrangements, delivery timetable, maintenance obligations, expected passenger fares or the number of charging facilities that would eventually be required.

The proposal also raises questions about whether one charging station would be sufficient to support 500 electric tricycles operating across a large and densely populated city.

The government would need to clarify where the vehicles would operate, how they would be charged, who would maintain them, how operators would access them and what arrangements would ensure that savings were passed on to passengers.

The proposal also makes the unresolved status of the earlier federal intervention more pressing.

Commissioner confirms buses haven't commenced operations

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES HAUSA in October, Mr Dederi confirmed that the 222 vehicles provided by the federal government had yet to begin operations, seven months after their unveiling.

Mr Dederi also confirmed that all 222 vehicles had been delivered to Kano but declined to disclose where they were being kept.

"The vehicles were indeed brought on the day the programme was launched. However, the launch was more of a preparatory step," he said.

He explained that after receiving the vehicles, the Kano State Government concluded that the number was insufficient to meet the state's transportation needs.

"This made the government decide to procure additional vehicles. As of now, 500 vehicles have been purchased," he said.

However, the commissioner did not disclose when the additional vehicles were purchased, where they were being kept or when they would be deployed alongside those provided under the federal initiative.

He also did not explain the government's operational and management arrangements for the vehicles during the interview.

The commissioner's account confirms that the federal intervention had not translated into an operational passenger transport service at the time of the interview.

It also leaves important questions unanswered about the relationship between the federal government's 222 vehicles and the additional 500 vehicles the commissioner said the state had purchased.

PREMIUM TIMES HAUSA could not independently establish the physical location of the buses, their ownership and management arrangements, their operational condition or a deployment timetable.

The newspaper also checked Kano Line's transport facilities but did not find the buses there.

The absence of this information raises questions about how the federal intervention is being monitored, which institutions are responsible for its implementation and how the public can assess the programme's progress.

FG expands CNG infrastructure in Kano

While the buses remain out of service, the federal government has continued expanding alternative-fuel infrastructure in Kano.

On 18 October, the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas and Electric Vehicles supported the commissioning of facilities developed by NU Synergy under the Northern Corridor initiative.

The projects included two CNG refuelling stations and a vehicle conversion centre, located along Zaria Road and at Mariri, along Wudil Road.

According to the initiative, the new facilities increased the number of CNG refuelling stations in Kano to 12, from virtually none a year earlier.

Separately, the federal government on 11 November inaugurated three liquefied natural gas (LNG)-to-CNG facilities in the state, developed by Rolling Energy Limited with support from the Gas Infrastructure Fund.

The projects are intended to strengthen gas distribution and expand access to alternative fuel.

The expansion could improve access to CNG refuelling and vehicle conversion services, potentially encouraging more commercial operators to adopt alternative fuels.

But the growth of refuelling infrastructure does not automatically translate into lower transport fares or reduced commuting costs.

Conversion expenses, fuel availability, vehicle acquisition costs and the ability of operators to pass savings on to passengers remain important considerations.

The contrast is significant: Kano is expanding the infrastructure needed to support alternative-fuel transportation, while the buses publicly unveiled as part of an earlier intervention have yet to enter passenger service.

Kano needs more than alternative-fuel vehicles

Muhd Hashim, a transportation expert at Bayero University, Kano, said the state's transport problems reflect longstanding structural weaknesses that have become more evident since the removal of the petrol subsidy.

He identified overdependence on commercial tricycles, inadequate mass transit, poor roads, rising operating costs and weak regulatory oversight as major challenges.

"Daily transportation has become increasingly dominated by tricycles, leaving commuters with very few viable alternatives," he said.

According to Mr Hashim, the limited availability of alternative transport services weakens commuters' bargaining power and leaves them vulnerable to fare increases whenever operating costs rise.

"Since the removal of fuel subsidy, pump prices have risen to market-reflective levels, significantly increasing the cost of logistics and distribution nationwide. This has directly translated into higher fares for commuters," he said.

He described the federal government's CNG and electric vehicle initiative as a potentially important intervention but warned that its effectiveness would depend on the scale of deployment, the availability of refuelling infrastructure and measures to ensure that operators pass savings on to passengers.

He also acknowledged the Kano government's willingness to partner with investors and provide land for gas and electric-vehicle infrastructure.

However, he said the 222 vehicles unveiled in May represented a modest intervention relative to Kano's population and transportation needs.

"Two hundred and twenty-two vehicles are a modest number relative to Kano's population. The real test will be scaling this deployment and ensuring refuelling infrastructure keeps pace," he said.

Mr Hashim said CNG typically costs between 40 and 50 per cent less than petrol on an equivalent energy basis, although actual savings depend on prices, vehicle efficiency and operating conditions.

"For commercial transport operators working on thin margins, this cost advantage is substantial," he said.

But cheaper fuel alone cannot guarantee cheaper fares.

"If drivers face long queues or travel long distances to refuel, operational savings erode," he added.

His assessment points to the need for a coordinated transport policy rather than isolated vehicle purchases.

What Kano needs to do

Mr Hashim recommended several measures to make alternative-fuel transportation more accessible and improve the wider public transport system.

In the immediate term, he called for more affordable CNG conversion, low-interest financing for tricycle and minibus operators, additional refuelling infrastructure and a clearer framework for regulating fares.

He recommended establishing refuelling corridors along major commercial routes and encouraging private investment in gas infrastructure.

He also advocated digital platforms that publish transport fares, allowing passengers to compare prices and improving transparency.

In the medium term, he urged the government to operationalise the proposed Kano Mass Transit Authority and deploy larger CNG-powered buses along routes with high passenger demand.

Other recommendations included dedicated bus and tricycle lanes, improved pedestrian and cycling infrastructure, targeted transport subsidies for students, elderly residents and low-income workers, and reforms to parking and land-use policies.

For the longer term, he proposed a unified Kano transport application integrating tricycle services, bus schedules and CNG refuelling station locations.

He also called for a Kano Transport Affordability Index to measure the proportion of household income spent on transportation across the state.

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Such a measure could help the government identify communities and groups facing the greatest financial burden and assess whether transport interventions are producing measurable improvements.

However, implementing these recommendations will require clear institutional responsibilities, reliable data, sustained financing and public reporting of results.

For now, the immediate priority should be deploying the over 200 vehicles the state government got in May.

Beyond commissioning ceremonies: The accountability test

Kano's transportation problems cannot be solved simply by changing the fuel used by a limited number of vehicles.

The state needs a public transport system that provides reliable services, keeps fares within reach of ordinary residents and gives commuters alternatives when commercial operators raise prices.

The federal government's CNG and electric mobility intervention offered an opportunity to make progress towards those objectives. The unveiling of 222 vehicles and the expansion of alternative-fuel infrastructure represented a starting point, not the completion of that task.

Yet, seven months after the launch, the vehicles unveiled in Kano have still not commenced passenger services in the metropolis. In essence, Kano residents have been, so far, denied the benefits of lower transportation costs that the federal government had hoped.

Meanwhile, residents interviewed for this investigation continue to describe the financial consequences of expensive and unpredictable transportation.

The state government's proposed electric-tricycle programme may offer another opportunity. But without transparent procurement arrangements, adequate charging infrastructure, realistic operating plans and a mechanism for ensuring affordable fares, it remains a proposal awaiting implementation.

For Ms Bashir, the consequences are already tangible. She has missed antenatal appointments because she could not afford the journey to the hospital.

For students, transport expenses can mean arriving late or missing lectures. For workers, they can consume a substantial share of monthly earnings. For traders, they increase the cost of moving goods and doing business.

Ultimately, the performance of a public transport intervention should be measured not by the number of vehicles unveiled at a ceremony, but by the number of people who can board them, the routes they serve, the fares passengers pay and the extent to which the service improves access to essential destinations.

Until the Kano government provides a clear account of the vehicles, explains the arrangements for their management and sets out a credible deployment timetable, the central promise of the intervention will remain unfulfilled for commuters in the metropolis.

For residents already paying the price of expensive transportation, another announcement will not be enough. They need functioning buses, accessible services and a government prepared to account for what happened to the intervention it helped unveil.