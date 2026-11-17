*Says more than 1,000 terrorists convicted in war against terror networks *Notes: Nigeria has killed, arrested 4 of 8 global terrorist leaders

ABUJA - President Bola Tinubu has said over 2,000 suspected terrorists were currently undergoing prosecution, while more than 1,000 terrorist suspects have been convicted.

According to him, this makes Nigeria one of the countries with the highest rate of prosecution of terrorists elements in the world.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He also said Nigerian security forces had killed or arrested four of eight identified senior global terrorist leaders, describing the feat as evidence of the country's growing capacity to dismantle terrorist networks.

Tinubu, who was represented by the National Security Adviser, NSA, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, disclosed these at the opening of the 2026 Chief of Defence Intelligence, CDI, Annual Conference in Abuja yesterday.

Detailing that the operational successes reflected sustained and coordinated pressure on terrorist organisations, the President pointed out the elimination of senior Islamic State leader, Abu Bilal al-Minuki, in May 2026, and the arrest of Omar Hassan Ma'adou as notable examples of the gains recorded.

He said: "Recent operational successes demonstrate our growing capacity to dismantle terrorist leadership, disrupt expansion networks and deny violent groups freedom of action.

"Under this administration, four of eight identified senior terrorist leaders have been killed or arrested. These gains include action against Ahmed Ohida's ISWAP southern expansion network, the elimination of senior Islamic State leader, Abu Bilal Mainuki, in May 2026, and the arrests of Abu Barra of Ansaru and Mamuda of Mahmudawa in 2025.

"Together, they reflect sustained and coordinated pressure on terrorist command structures. Our immediate task is to convert these gains into lasting security.

"Operations remain focused on the remaining identified leaders: Ba Shuwa of ISWAP; Abdullahi Oro of IS-Sahel; Sadiku of JAS in the North Central region; and Bakura Doro in the Lake Chad Basin.

"The security services have also killed senior bandit leaders, including Halilu Sububu, and many of their fighters, sustaining pressure on the networks threatening our communities.

"In the Niger Delta, recorded incidents of illegal oil bunkering and vandalism of critical oil and gas installations fell from 32 in the first quarter of 2026 to 21 in the second and 17 in the third: a 46.88 per cent reduction between the first and third quarters.

"Alongside these security gains, oil production has improved, with crude oil and condensate output averaging about 1.68 million barrels per day in August 2026. We must sustain the protection of our energy assets and national revenues.

"Through closer intelligence sharing and coordinated action among the DSS, Armed Forces, Police and other security agencies, we will consolidate these gains, sustain pressure on criminal and terrorist networks, protect vulnerable communities and strengthen security ahead of the 2027 general elections.

"Every Nigerian must be able to live, work and exercise their democratic rights in safety. The contemporary intelligence landscape is being reshaped by rapid technological advancement and the exponential growth of information.

"Artificial intelligence, machine learning, cyber capabilities and unmanned systems offer powerful tools to detect patterns, map criminal networks and generate early warning.

"Strategic partnerships allow us to pool insights and resources to address complex security challenges. Nigeria's security realities, therefore, demand that we optimise our intelligence architecture through technology and deep collaboration. This is a mission in which the Defence Intelligence Agency, DIA, plays a central role.

"To realise these benefits, we must connect AI-assisted analysis, geospatial intelligence and unmanned surveillance through secure, interoperable systems that turn information into timely action. We must also invest in Nigerian technical expertise and partnerships with research institutions and technology companies.

"AI outputs require verification and accountable human judgement. Data protection and cybersecurity must be built into these systems, alongside the capacity to detect deepfakes and other AI-enabled deception. Technology must strengthen the trusted human intelligence on which effective security depends.

"It is within this context that my administration has embarked on comprehensive reforms to strengthen national security, protect our citizens and modernise our intelligence apparatus. We have continued to upgrade operational readiness, strengthen data protection and cybersecurity, and prioritise the protection of critical national infrastructure.

"I have directed the Special Adviser on Homeland Security, Major General A. A. Famadewa, retd, to coordinate preparation of a Comprehensive National Threat Assessment and Five-Year Rolling Strategic Defence Operations Plan. This will place accurate, integrated and anticipatory intelligence at the foundation of capability-based defence planning.

"Strategic partnerships are equally central to achieving these objectives. No single institution possesses all the information, technology, expertise and operational capacity required to address contemporary security threats.

"Effective intelligence requires purposeful collaboration among the Armed Forces, Defence Intelligence Agency, Department of State Services, National Intelligence Agency, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and other relevant stakeholders.

'It must also extend to regional and international partners, sub-national entities, technology companies and research institutions, within appropriate legal and security frameworks. The objective is to establish trusted mechanisms through which information is shared, fused and converted into actionable intelligence.

'Under this administration, we have strengthened security relationships with the United States, France, the United Kingdom, China, the United Arab Emirates, Türkiye and our African neighbours. We will continue to deepen intelligence sharing, training and technological cooperation, guided by Nigeria's sovereignty and national interest.

"Accordingly, I encourage our Defence Advisers and Attachés to continue to bolster Nigeria's strategic intelligence and defence relationships abroad. Developments beyond our immediate borders can rapidly shape our national security. I, therefore, urge you to strengthen bilateral and multilateral engagements with host nations and international partners.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In the same vein, our state office coordinators should intensify collaboration with local security agencies to ensure effective intelligence fusion. The integration of strategic external awareness with granular domestic intelligence is essential to developing a comprehensive national threat picture."

President Tinubu commended the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Lt. Gen. Emmanuel Undiandeye, and his team for their leadership and service in strengthening defence intelligence and strategic cooperation.

In his remarks, the Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa, retd, commended intelligence personnel for their professionalism and contributions to national security.

Musa urged them to remain proactive, stressing that credible, timely and actionable intelligence was critical to successful military operations.

He also reaffirmed the federal government's commitment to indigenous defence production, describing local manufacturing as essential to achieving sustainable military capabilities.

The Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, said intelligence remained fundamental to operational planning, strategic decision-making and effective military response.

Oluyede called for increased investment in artificial intelligence, advanced data analytics, geospatial intelligence and unmanned systems.

He said the armed forces would continue to prioritise intelligence integration, capacity development and technological innovation.

The CDS stressed the need to transform security operations from largely reactive responses to proactive, intelligence-led engagements capable of anticipating and disrupting threats before they materialised