With 15 million babies born prematurely every year, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has called for increased investment in follow-up care for babies born prematurely, warning that survival after delivery is only the beginning of the battle to protect their health and development.

The organisation said millions of babies born too soon face significant threats to survival and long-term development, stressing the need for sustained medical monitoring and family support after discharge from neonatal intensive care units.

WHO made the call as the world marked World Prematurity Day 2026 on November 15, with the theme, "Small babies, big potential. Invest in follow-up care to protect their future!"

According to the organisation, approximately 15 million babies are born prematurely every year worldwide, representing about one in every 10 births.

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In a statement issued in Cairo, Egypt, WHO said advances in neonatal care had improved survival outcomes, but warned that discharge from hospital did not mark the end of the care required by preterm babies.

It stressed that continued monitoring, timely medical interventions and support for families were critical to ensuring healthy growth and development.

Highlighting the burden in the Eastern Mediterranean Region, WHO identified prematurity as the leading cause of neonatal deaths, with neonatal deaths accounting for 57 per cent of all deaths among children under five in the region.

Complications associated with premature birth, it said, account for 22 per cent of neonatal deaths.

The organisation noted that many of these deaths could be prevented through improved access to quality maternal and newborn health services and appropriate care for small and sick newborns.

WHO said reducing premature births and their complications required interventions throughout the continuum of care, including improved adolescent health, access to family planning, better maternal nutrition, quality antenatal services, prevention and treatment of infections, and effective management of noncommunicable diseases.

It also highlighted the importance of essential newborn care interventions, including continuous skin-to-skin contact, breathing support, breastfeeding and infection prevention and control.

According to WHO, three-quarters of deaths among preterm babies worldwide could be prevented through a package of essential newborn care interventions.

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The organisation warned that many babies remain vulnerable to health and developmental complications after leaving health facilities and require regular assessments and timely support.

It called on countries to strengthen post-discharge services and ensure that parents and caregivers receive adequate guidance to identify and respond to potential health challenges.

WHO further warned that conflict, displacement and humanitarian emergencies were worsening the challenges faced by premature babies by disrupting access to essential maternal and newborn health services.

It urged governments to accelerate investment in quality maternal and newborn healthcare, strengthen services for small and sick newborns and ensure continuity of care during emergencies.

WHO said protecting babies born prematurely required sustained commitment from health systems, communities and families, adding that every preterm baby deserved the opportunity not just to survive but to thrive.