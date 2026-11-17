A fire station whose failure to respond to an earlier market fire was exposed by PREMIUM TIMES remained unable to intervene in another nearby blaze on Saturday, while a separate fire in Calabar exposed similar emergency response failures.

Months after PREMIUM TIMES exposed how a lack of diesel prevented a fire truck stationed at Akpan Andem Market in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, from responding to a fire outbreak, the same station again failed to intervene when another fire engulfed a nearby residential building on Saturday.

The latest incident, which destroyed a two-storey building along Udo Umana Road, near the market, has renewed questions about the Akwa Ibom State Government's commitment to equipping its fire service, particularly as the station's truck was grounded by two flat tyres.

The incident was one of two fire outbreaks recorded in Akwa Ibom and neighbouring Cross River State on Saturday, with residents in both state capitals relying on community members to contain the flames after the fire services failed to provide timely assistance.

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In Calabar, a fire at a drinking joint on Dan Archibong Street, formerly known as White House, also destroyed property after both the state and federal fire services reportedly failed to respond.

The two incidents exposed persistent weaknesses in emergency response infrastructure in both states, including unserviceable firefighting equipment, inadequate logistics, and concerns about government funding.

Another fire, same station, familiar failure

In May, PREMIUM TIMES reported that a fire truck stationed at Akpan Andem Market could not respond to a fire outbreak in the market because it had no diesel.

The investigation raised questions about the preparedness of the state fire service and the government's failure to ensure that firefighting equipment was operational, particularly in a busy commercial area vulnerable to fire outbreaks.

Months later, the station's truck remained out of service.

The Akpan Andem station is only a few poles from Saturday's fire scene on Udo Umana Road. Yet, its truck could not respond when the two-storey building caught fire.

When PREMIUM TIMES visited the station on Monday, personnel said the truck could not operate because of a lack of diesel and other logistical challenges. The newspaper also observed that the vehicle had two flat tyres.

The Akwa Ibom State Fire Service spokesperson disputed the claim that diesel prevented the truck from responding.

In a WhatsApp response to PREMIUM TIMES, he said: "It's not diesel that's making the truck at Akpan Andem unserviceable. The truck has two bad tyres. Hence, it's unserviceability."

Earlier, during a telephone interview with the newspaper, the spokesperson had not completely dismissed the account of the station's personnel. He said fuel was not the only challenge, adding that the truck had other problems.

He said the service was working to repair the vehicle and that he had submitted a proposal to his superior.

"There is no way we would have sacrificed such an emergency just because of common diesel that I couldn't remove my money to go and buy," he said.

Asked whether the state government had invested in additional fire trucks beyond the three functional vehicles available to serve the entire state, the spokesperson said it had not.

He said the service was working to make 10 other fire stations operational.

"We are working out modalities to ensure that 10 other stations are viable," he said.

He added that the service was managing its available resources.

"There was a time when you call, we say there is no water because of diesel. But now those days are gone. We are managing what we get," he said.

Victims count losses

Saturday's fire left occupants of the two-storey building homeless, with their personal belongings, academic credentials and other valuables destroyed.

When PREMIUM TIMES visited the building on Monday morning, it was deserted, with charred items showing the extent of the destruction.

Footage published by XL FM and one Jestus Justin showed the extent of the damage and captured accounts of occupants who lost their belongings.

Five families who spoke in the footage appealed to the Akwa Ibom State Government and the Uyo Local Government Council for assistance.

Nsikak Williams said he had left his children at home to have his hair cut when the fire broke out. He said passers-by rescued the children.

"If not for the intervention of passers-by, I may not have returned to see my children alive," he said.

Mr Williams said his clothes, academic credentials and other belongings were destroyed, adding that he did not know where he and his family would sleep.

Enoabasi Benson, a widow with four children, said she was at work when the fire occurred.

She said people rescued her children, but one of them broke a leg after jumping down from the building.

"All my belongings are gone. I don't even know where to sleep with the children," she said.

Nkoyo Nsikak, another mother of three, also appealed for government assistance.

In separate footage, Favour Sunday, who was inside the building when the fire started, said she jumped from the building after people outside shouted at the occupants to escape. The fall left her with a broken leg.

Enobong Okon, a fire officer at the Victor Attah International Airport, said in one of the footage that he encountered the fire while returning home.

Mr Okon said he initially attempted to intervene with a portable fire extinguisher but realised that the fire had grown beyond what the equipment could contain.

He said he immediately contacted the state fire service, which responded.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered from witnesses and footage that the Federal Fire Service, the Akwa Ibom State Fire Service, the police and members of the public eventually coordinated efforts to bring the fire under control, although several properties were destroyed.

Police vehicles from C Division and a government-owned Hilux were also seen at the scene.

Fire service officials raise funding concerns

While the state fire service spokesperson expressed optimism about improving emergency response, another senior official of the service, who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak publicly, described the situation as disappointing.

The official said the service remained poorly funded despite occasional improvements in the resources made available to it.

The source said fire service officials had pushed for increased funding in the state's recently presented supplementary budget, but their request did not pass the State Executive Council.

According to the official, the service receives small amounts of money only once in three or four months instead of the regular monthly imprest required for its operations.

"We don't get monthly imprest as we should get despite the over three trillion naira that has come into the state under this administration," the source said.

"However, it is a little better than how it was last year."

The Akwa Ibom State Government assigns the office of the deputy governor responsibility for coordinating emergency interventions.

Contacted, Omen Bassey, the press secretary to the deputy governor, said the State Emergency Management Agency planned to visit the scene on Monday to assess the damage and determine the appropriate intervention for the affected families.

Mr Bassey also said he would update PREMIUM TIMES on the status of a proposed emergency preparedness framework submitted to the deputy governor's office.

Calabar residents rely on community volunteers

The challenges were not limited to Akwa Ibom.

At about 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, a fire broke out at a drinking joint on Dan Archibong Street in Calabar, Cross River State.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the fire started when electricity was restored to the premises.

Witnesses said scrap dealers were attempting to steal property as the fire spread, but community members intervened and helped contain the blaze.

The fire destroyed items, including a generating set and a refrigerator.

Residents said they contacted both the state and federal fire services, but neither responded to the emergency. Community members eventually put out the fire themselves.

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Umo Isuaikoh, coordinator of the Peace Development Foundation, said he was at the scene and witnessed the incident.

Mr Isuaikoh said Calabar residents frequently struggled to get fire service assistance, with officials often citing a lack of fuel and other logistical challenges.

He said delayed responses had also created hostility towards firefighters, recounting that some residents had attacked fire service personnel when they eventually arrived after properties had already been destroyed.

He said the government needed to prioritise investment in fire services, warning that poor emergency response could undermine public confidence and discourage investment.

"The government of Cross River State needs to be serious about investing in fire services. Planning for emergencies is part of governance," he said.

"When investors know that the smallest thing, such as a fire outbreak, cannot be tackled in Cross River State, it discourages investors."

The Federal Fire Service commanding officer in Cross River State, Olumayowa Olomola, confirmed that her command did not respond to Saturday's incident.

She attributed the failure to the condition of the service's firefighting equipment.

"Our fire appliances are due for servicing. That is why we could not turn up," she told PREMIUM TIMES.

Ms Olomola said she contacted the state fire service, but it also could not respond.

She explained that the state service's firefighting equipment had remained unrepaired after it was damaged during an earlier response to a fire at a petrol station, where personnel were allegedly mobbed.

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately get the Director of Cross River State Fire Service, Emmanuel Ajom to speak on the incident as calls to his known telephone line did not connect.

Asked what the Federal Fire Service had done to repair its own equipment, Ms Olomola said the command had reported the problem to its headquarters in Abuja and was awaiting a response.