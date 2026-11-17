Observers say many of the provisions are unlikely to survive in their current form in subsequent drafts.

The presidencies of the ongoing 31st session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Türkiye on Monday published the first draft of a proposed "cover decision" as negotiations enter their final stretch.

The text has drawn concerns from climate observers over its provisions on fossil fuels, renewable energy, adaptation finance and the resolution to strengthen the UNFCCC process.

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PREMIUM TIMES observed that the 18-page draft contains 144 separate items and also outlines some of the most contentious issues yet to be resolved in the ongoing negotiations.

Observers say many of the provisions are unlikely to survive in their current form in subsequent drafts.

Among the proposals is a call for COP31 to "accelerate action to phase out fossil fuels, including through the immediate transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems".

Although countries agreed to a similar commitment at COP28 in Dubai in 2023, the pledge did not include the key word "immediate". The proposed language has also not been repeated in its original form in subsequent climate negotiations.

The draft also addresses the possibility of exceeding the 1.5 degrees Celsius global warming threshold, expressing "deep concern" over scientific findings and the inadequacy of current efforts to keep the temperature goal within reach.

It reaffirms countries' resolve to limit the duration and magnitude of any temperature overshoot, while recognising that this would depend on the pace and scale of global climate action.

"Decides to work towards strengthening the UNFCCC process to fulfil the objectives and goals of the Convention and the Paris Agreement and to launch, under the guidance of the Presidencies of the thirty-first, thirty-second and thirty-third sessions of the Conference of the Parties, in consultation with Parties and independent expert reviewers, as appropriate, high-level consultations on strengthening the UNFCCC process, its organization and its decision-making, aimed at making the process fully fit for purpose to support enhanced ambition and facilitate implementation, while preserving its transparency, inclusivity and Party-driven nature," item 137 of the draft text reads.

Türkiye's priority of increasing the share of electricity in final energy consumption to 35 per cent by 2035 is also reflected in the draft. The proposed language calls for accelerated clean electrification, taking into account different national circumstances.

However, climate campaigners have criticised the text for not explicitly linking electrification to renewable energy.

In its initial assessment, 350.org, a climate advocacy organisation, said the draft prioritises key political issues for negotiators but weakens commitments to transition away from fossil fuels and fails to safeguard renewable-based electrification.

Contentious provisions

The organisation identified several provisions it considers particularly concerning.

Paragraphs 66 and 140 highlight the need to transition away from fossil fuels and welcome the transition roadmap. However, they omit any reference to taking the process forward.

Paragraphs 59 and 60, according to 350.org, could create room for technologies that divert attention towards carbon removal approaches rather than addressing the underlying causes of climate change.

Paragraph 50 includes the proposed target of deriving 35 per cent of final energy from electricity by 2035 but does not explicitly prioritise renewable-based, Paris-aligned electrification. Instead, it promotes electrification "regardless of the electricity mix".

On adaptation finance, paragraph 73 provides a quantified reference to tripling funding, which the organisation described as a welcome development, although it lacks clear milestones.

Andreas Sieber, Head of Political Strategy at 350.org, said the draft places the energy transition and adaptation finance at the centre of COP31's defining negotiations."The draft puts COP31's defining battles squarely on the table: the energy transition and adaptation finance. Türkiye and Australia seem to want to keep the transition away from fossil fuels in the diplomatic waiting room but drop any reference to the work going forward in the current draft text," he said.

Mr Sieber said countries had repeatedly called on the presidencies to advance the proposed roadmaps but argued that little progress had been made.

He urged the presidencies to secure a place for the fossil fuel transition in the final cover decision and establish a credible political process that builds on Brazil's fossil fuel roadmaps and informs the next Global Stocktake.

He also warned against relying on what he described as false climate solutions, insisting that electrification must be renewable-based, consistent with the Paris Agreement and adequately funded.

"Renewable electrification must bring energy access to those that need it - it should not be a trojan horse for meeting the needs of energy guzzling data centers," he said.

Mr Sieber added that the credibility of both presidencies was at stake if they failed to demonstrate leadership on the transition away from fossil fuels.

Adaptation finance concerns

The proposed increase in adaptation finance has also drawn criticism from campaigners, who argue that the amount remains inadequate to meet the needs of developing countries.

According to 350.org, even if adaptation finance were tripled to $120 billion annually, it would remain far below the more than $420 billion developing countries need.The organisation also cited an analysis by Carbon Brief indicating that public funding pledged to help developing countries address climate change had declined by more than 70 per cent in 2026.

Rukiya Khamis, 350.org East Africa Programme Manager, said African communities were already experiencing the devastating effects of climate change through droughts and floods, making increased financial support critical."Across Africa, people are dying from drought and drowning from floods. Communities badly need the resources to adapt to the reality of a crisis they did little to cause," she said.

Ms Khamis noted that mounting debt and stretched public budgets have limited African governments' capacity to finance climate adaptation independently.

She called on COP31 to deliver a stronger outcome on adaptation finance, including fresh funding from wealthy countries and new revenue sources such as taxes on fossil fuel companies' profits.

Similarly, Fenton Lutunatabua, Pacific and Caribbean Programme Manager at 350.org, said communities in the Pacific were already experiencing the consequences of climate change while negotiators continued to debate the necessary responses."Every fraction of a degree decides whether our islands, cultures and ways of life survive," he said.

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Mr Lutunatabua said countries across different negotiating blocs had expressed support for transitioning away from fossil fuels but stressed that political momentum must translate into a clear implementation plan.

He urged the Türkiye and Australian presidencies to use their influence over the negotiations to establish a pathway for advancing transition roadmaps and explicitly identify the phase-out of fossil fuels as a guiding priority.

The draft cover decision is an initial attempt to consolidate countries' priorities and identify areas that could form part of COP31's final outcome. However, its adoption as an official outcome is not yet guaranteed, as some countries have questioned the legality of having a cover decision.

Australia's President of Negotiations, Chris Bowen, said the draft was intended to provide a basis for further discussions and did not imply that all parties had agreed to its provisions.

"This is very much to enable [negotiation] over the next week. There are elements in this draft that not all parties would agree with," Mr Bowen said.

He added that the presidencies believed the document provided a useful basis for discussions over the next four days.

Heads of delegations and ministers are expected to respond to the draft, with further revisions anticipated before the presidencies produce another version.

The transition away from fossil fuels, renewable-based electrification and adaptation finance have emerged as major political tests for COP31 as countries negotiate the conference's final decisions.