The government has begun removing illegal and non-compliant outdoor advertising billboards across Accra as part of efforts to sanitise the city and enforce regulations governing the outdoor advertising industry.

The exercise is being spearheaded by the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs in collaboration with the Advertising Association of Ghana (AAG) and the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

The initiative targets selected roads and areas in Accra with high concentrations of billboards, with the aim of improving the city's appearance and ensuring strict compliance with regulations governing outdoor advertising.

The Deputy Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ms Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, who addressed the media on the first day of the exercise on Sunday, warned that MMDAs that failed to enforce the regulations would be surcharged for allowing illegal billboards to remain in their jurisdictions.

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She said advertisers who erected unauthorised structures would also bear the cost of their removal, stressing that the government would not tolerate the indiscriminate mounting of billboards across the country.

Ms Sowah said the exercise followed a deadline given to billboard owners and advertising companies to display their names and company details on their respective structures.

She explained that billboards found to be in violation of the applicable standards and regulatory requirements would be earmarked for removal in accordance with established procedures.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Mr Michael Nii Kpakpo Allotey, called for collective efforts to rid the city of illegal billboards and other environmental nuisances.

He described the exercise as the first phase of a sustained campaign and said the Assembly would continue the operation in collaboration with Municipal Chief Executives (MCEs) and advertising companies across the metropolis.

Mr Allotey said the initiative was necessary to improve the city's appearance ahead of the anniversary celebrations and urged residents to support efforts to keep Accra clean. Read More