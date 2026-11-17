"I want to be there when the war ends. When we finally win, I want to see everybody, hug them, and celebrate that Russia has finally left our country alone."

Uzoma Assumpta wants the war to end, but not at the expense of Ukrainian interests or its right to recover occupied territories. And so, when blogs ran headlines insinuating President Volodymyr Zelensky was willing to give up 25 per cent of Ukrainian territory, she was disheartened.

She shared her displeasure with his position on WhatsApp and deleted the post a few minutes later after learning that the president's comment had been misinterpreted.

Last month, Mr Zelensky told Fox News he would consider freezing the fight along the front lines for a peace deal.

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The comment did not imply a transfer of Ukrainian territory to Russia or the recognition of Russian control over occupied areas. Rather, it was a call to pause the violence along the current line of contact.

Mr Zelensky has held this position for over a year.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Ms Assumpta said the interpretation of the president's statement stemmed from misinformation.

"There is a lot of false news and propaganda about the war online. It is why I use my social media as a platform to share the truth about the war," she said.

Ms Assumpta is a Nigerian living in Ukraine. She moved to the country as an international student in 2018 and now considers it her home.

The 27-year-old has over 200,000 followers across social platforms, which she uses as a primary channel for her advocacy.

Her content has sought to draw attention to the consequences of the war on people in Ukraine: the destruction of homes, blackouts during winter, the deafening detonations of weapons, and long, cold nights in bunkers and metro stations.

She believes most Nigerians know little about the devastating consequences of the Russia-Ukraine war, and that this ignorance colours their interpretations of developments surrounding it.

She also believes this inadequate knowledge makes many Nigerians insensitive to the tragedy of war itself, and considers it her task to bridge the gap with the resources at her disposal.

It is, after all, one of the most significant ways she could give back to a country that has given her so much.

The attraction to Ukraine

Ms Assumpta left for Ukraine as an international student enrolled at Kyiv Medical University in Kyiv, the state capital. She was a teenager then.

The attraction to the country was its relatively affordable tuition fees and internationally recognised medical degrees.

It pulled thousands of people from across Africa.

In 2020, the Ukraine Centre for International Education put the number at nearly 19,000. Most came from Morocco, Nigeria, and Egypt.

Alone in a city whose language she could not understand, she found her footing through the kindness of Ukrainians. Gestures that made settling in less daunting.

She recalled the stranger who helped her find an apartment and a neighbour who fed her for weeks. The Catholic parish where she worshipped was equally welcoming.

"It felt like home away from home," she said.

By her third year, Ms Assumpta had built a small but thriving party-planning business and gained some popularity as a content creator. She had a vibrant social life and a large network of friends.

The African community in the country was also close-knit and vibrant, she told PREMIUM TIMES.

"People were surprised to learn that Africans lived in Ukraine. We were equally surprised that they found it surprising. We had our community. We held parties and awards to celebrate ourselves. We had our own thing going," she said.

Mr Assumpta spoke fondly of Ukraine during her interactions with this paper. She spoke as one utterly smitten by the people and culture.

It was clear she formed a deep bond with the country.

During an interview, she said that she found purpose in presenting Ukrainian culture to her Nigerian audience.

"I have a mission to bridge the gap between Ukraine and Nigeria," she said.

Fleeing the war

When the war broke out in February of 2022, Ms Assumpta's first instinct was to wait it out. Back then, it was unclear what would transpire.

She described the city as chaotic at the start of the war.

The sky lit up in plumes of smoke and fire, grocery stores emptied in hours, and a two-dollar Uber ride soared to a thousand, payable only in cash.

Against the tide of fleeing residents, people lay motionless by the roadside, and no one could say whether they were dead or alive.

"It just felt to me like an apocalypse," she told this paper.

She abandoned the plan to wait out the war after a Russian strike knocked down a neighbouring building and shook her apartment to its foundations.

She hurriedly packed her bags and fled westward to Poland.

She described the journey as physically and mentally taxing. Getting into Poland was harder still. Most Africans were turned away because Ukrainians were considered priorities at the border. Foreigners were to go to the Hungarian border.

The Ukrainian government had announced the policy, but many people were unaware of it.

Ms Assumpta managed to get into Poland, but Africans were redirected to Hungary, in southwest Ukraine.

"We didn't know or see the news because many of us don't speak the language," she explained.

Return to Kyiv

She left Poland for Germany to be with her uncle for a few months, then returned to Ukraine in September 2022 to the angst of her parents.

It would be the first of her repeated trips in and out of Ukraine before she eventually resettled in the country.

"Outside Ukraine, it felt like something was missing. I didn't feel safe. I watched the news and got angry all the time," she said.

Ms Assumpta found herself utterly alone in her quest to remain in Ukraine. She also could not justify her refusal to return to Nigeria or relocate to another European country to her parents.

That she felt indebted to the state seemed a trivial reason, since over 5.9 million Ukrainians had also fled the country. Yet, it was unthinkable to her that she would abandon a country and a people that had welcomed her with open arms to their lot.

She considered herself a part of the community. She was convinced she had a place in Ukraine and had found it. And so, like many others, she too had to do her bit to help it survive.

Ms Assumpta recalled the first time she met another African who shared her sentiment. He had volunteered to go to the front lines alongside thousands of Ukrainians and was about to be deployed. His actions made her curious.

When she asked why he would go that far, and he said he was committed to protecting his home, she was excited. She felt seen.

But this did little to help her deteriorating relationship with her parents back in Nigeria. Her father, at this time, had cut off her allowance, and her mother, horrified by the daily reports of Russian drone strikes on civilian infrastructure, kept pushing for her to return home.

She said, "It took a lot of conversation for them to put the matter to rest."

Surviving the war in Ukraine

The war constantly migrates from city to city. When Kyiv appears calm, a Russian offensive is likely ongoing elsewhere. Residential buildings are shelled every day and the death toll keeps rising.

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At least 1,396 people were killed within the first half of 2026, according to the United Nations.

Ms Assumpta is often reminded of how much the war has changed Ukraine. Several cities and towns have become desolate. Kyiv remains active, but the once-vibrant African community she was so proud of has dispersed.

Even so, there is a stronger sense of community among those who remain. Ukrainians, she said, are finding innovative ways to survive an increasingly volatile country.

Residents get air-raid warnings from a nationwide app and dedicated Telegram channels. Many homes keep power banks and generators in case attacks cut the electricity. Portable gas heaters have also become customary.

In some towns, authorities have set up centres where residents can charge their phones during blackouts. These facilities are called Resilience Points. In areas such as Kharkiv, protective netting now covers parts of the city to guard against small explosive drones.

Many residents also keep a bomb shelter bag for emergencies. She listed the contents of hers: a bed sheet, neck pillow, power bank, torchlight, some snacks, and bottles of water.

She was also open about the mental toll of living in a country at war. The constant exposure to raid alerts and explosions has made her sensitive to strange noises.

She has become hypervigilant, an alertness to danger that studies say is common among people in Ukraine, including children.

Yet, more than anything else, Ms Assumpta is eager to experience post-war Kyiv.

"It is what keeps me going," she said. "I want to be there when the war ends. When we finally win, I want to see everybody, hug them, and celebrate that Russia has finally left our country alone."