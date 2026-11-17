The government's effort to establish stronger oversight of its technical and vocational education and training (TVET) sector is entering a significant phase, with the Agricultural and Industrial Training Bureau (AITB) initiating a nationwide assessment of 172 training institutions across all 15 counties ahead of its planned introduction of institutional Competence Licenses.

The assessment, being conducted by Growth Axis Consulting Group Inc. (G-Axis) on behalf of AITB, is intended to examine the operational capacity, governance arrangements, training standards and regulatory compliance of institutions offering technical and vocational education.

A general memorandum issued by G-Axis on November 15, 2026, to heads of TVET institutions announced that the exercise would cover institutions nationwide between November 16 and November 23. The consulting firm said its teams would contact each institution a day before the scheduled visit to confirm arrangements.

The exercise represents more than a routine inspection. It is part of a broader attempt to address longstanding weaknesses in the country's skills-development system, where training providers have operated amid fragmented oversight, inconsistent curricula and questions about the quality and recognition of professional and technical qualifications.

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The proposed licensing framework, for AITB, could become an important instrument for enforcing minimum standards and improving confidence in certificates awarded by vocational institutions. However, the process also raises questions about whether the Bureau has the institutional resources, legal clarity and regulatory capacity required to enforce standards across a diverse national training sector.

According to the G-Axis memorandum, the assessment will cover eight major areas of institutional performance.

These include legal status and governance, covering registration, licensing, program approval and management; staff and training, examining instructor qualifications, curricula, teaching and assessment; and facilities and safety, focusing on classrooms, workshops, tools, equipment, health and safety.

The assessment will also examine learners and inclusion, including admission procedures, student records, learner support, gender and disability considerations; links to work, including industry partnerships, placements and graduate employment; and management systems, covering quality assurance, finance, information and communications technology, data and institutional performance.

Institutions have been asked to make relevant documents and records available during the visits. The memo further states that assessment teams may photograph key legal documents as evidence.

G-Axis explained that information collected would be used for research and system-level analysis and shared with AITB under an agreed protocol.

The scope of the exercise suggests that the Bureau is looking beyond whether institutions possess registration documents. It is examining whether they have the personnel, instructional systems, facilities and administrative structures necessary to deliver credible training.

That distinction is important. An institution may be legally registered and still lack qualified instructors, functioning workshops, relevant curricula or adequate equipment. Similarly, an institution may possess modern facilities but offer programs that are poorly connected to employment opportunities.

A meaningful licensing system must therefore assess both institutional legitimacy and the actual quality of training delivered to learners.

The current licensing initiative is rooted in a mandate that dates back more than four decades.

The National Council for Vocational/Technical Education and Training was established through People's Redemption Council Decree No. 56, issued on October 30, 1981. The legislation was subsequently incorporated into Chapter 86 of the Executive Law.

Under Section 86.2, the Council was assigned responsibility for promoting, regulating and coordinating the balanced development and expansion of vocational and technical education in line with Liberia's manpower requirements.

Its functions included developing a unified national TVET policy, formulating guidelines for training institutions, monitoring programs, strengthening training facilities, conducting research, establishing occupational standards and developing testing and certification procedures.

The AITB was created within the Council as its technical and administrative secretariat.

The legal framework envisioned an institution that would do considerably more than conduct occasional inspections. It was expected to support curriculum development, occupational standards, vocational guidance, apprenticeship programs, testing and certification, and the administration and coordination of training centers.

In effect, the country recognized in 1981 that technical education needed a coordinated national structure capable of connecting skills development to the requirements of the economy.

However, the existence of a legal mandate did not automatically translate into an effective regulatory system.

A World Bank assessment of the country's industrial training arrangements in the late 1990s documented difficulties in strengthening AITB's institutional role. Although the Bureau had been supported to develop and oversee training standards, monitor policies and administer publicly funded training centers, the assessment found that some government ministries preferred to retain administrative control over their own training institutions.

A subsequent World Bank assessment under Liberia's Youth, Employment, Skills Project also identified institutional limitations. It noted that AITB had been testing and certifying students since 1996, but that its standards were not being effectively publicized and enforced.

These historical findings are significant because they demonstrate that TVET regulatory challenges are not new. The country has had a formal institutional framework for vocational training oversight since 1981, but the gap between the mandate and its effective implementation has persisted.

The current licensing plan therefore represents an attempt to give practical expression to responsibilities that have existed in law for decades.

The present exercise follows AITB's public announcement in June 2025 that preparations were nearing completion for the introduction of Competence Licenses for both public and private TVET institutions.

At the time, the Bureau said that following the appointment of a new management team in May 2024, it had received increased interest from TVET administrators seeking to obtain the license.

AITB described the proposed credential as evidence that an institution complied with national TVET standards.

The Bureau also indicated that the licensing process would follow compliance monitoring, curriculum harmonization and institutional capacity assessments. It encouraged training providers to participate in technical education sessions and capacity-building activities to help them meet the required benchmarks.

The June 2025 announcement was an important signal that AITB intended to move from general oversight towards a more structured system of institutional compliance.

However, the nationwide assessment now announced by G-Axis suggests that the process is moving into a more extensive information-gathering and institutional evaluation phase.

The latest memorandum does not, however, specify the final licensing criteria, application fees, license duration, renewal requirements, categories of institutions, sanctions for non-compliance or the date on which licenses will begin to be issued.

It would therefore be premature to conclude that the licensing framework has already been fully operationalized. The assessment is an important preparatory step, but the effectiveness of the system will ultimately depend on what AITB does with the findings.

Why licensing matters to the TVET sector

Technical and vocational education has become increasingly important to the government's response to youth unemployment, underemployment and the shortage of skilled workers.

The country's economy requires trained technicians, mechanics, electricians, plumbers, welders, agricultural technicians, construction workers, hospitality professionals, information technology specialists and other skilled personnel.

Yet the value of vocational training depends not simply on the number of institutions operating or certificates being issued, but on whether graduates possess skills that employers and industries actually need.

This is where a credible licensing framework could make a difference.

It could enforce minimum standards for training providers, and could also improve public confidence in vocational qualifications, while encouraging greater consistency in training programs.

A harmonized framework could help address that problem by establishing occupational standards and common benchmarks for practical and theoretical training.

If properly implemented, the Competence License could reshape the operating environment for both public and private TVET institutions.

Institutions that meet the prescribed standards could gain greater credibility and potentially improve their ability to attract students, employers, development partners and investment.

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Those that fall short could be required to improve their facilities, upgrade curricula, recruit qualified instructors, strengthen management systems or establish more effective learner-support arrangements.

For institutions operating without adequate governance structures or instructional capacity, the assessment could expose weaknesses that have remained largely undocumented.

The process could also encourage greater investment in practical training facilities. A vocational institution offering electrical installation, welding, plumbing, mechanics or construction training cannot provide meaningful instruction without appropriate tools, equipment and supervised practical exercises.

Similarly, institutions offering agricultural training must demonstrate access to relevant facilities and practical learning opportunities.

The wider significance of TVET reform extends beyond institutional compliance.

The country's development priorities require a workforce capable of supporting infrastructure construction, agriculture, mining, manufacturing, energy, transportation, hospitality and the growing digital economy.

If vocational institutions continue to produce graduates without the practical competencies demanded by employers, the country risks widening the gap between education and employment.

A properly regulated TVET sector could help reduce that gap by encouraging institutions to develop programs based on occupational standards and actual labor-market needs.

The assessment's inclusion of industry partnerships, workplace placements and graduate employment is therefore particularly important.

These indicators can help determine whether institutions are preparing learners for employment or simply delivering courses and issuing certificates.

The nationwide assessment of 172 institutions could become an important turning point in the government's effort to strengthen technical and vocational education.

It provides AITB with an opportunity to move beyond decades of fragmented oversight and establish a more consistent framework for institutional standards, quality assurance and accountability.

But the exercise also places responsibility on the Bureau to demonstrate that its regulatory ambitions can be translated into practical improvements.