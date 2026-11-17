Police arrested eight suspects following Sunday's political violence in Kano, after a state official disputed reports of an attack on Rabiu Kwankwaso's convoy.

The Kano State Police Command said on Monday that eight suspects had been arrested after political violence in Bichi left five people injured and 13 vehicles damaged.

Its account followed the state information commissioner's dismissal of reports that Rabiu Kwankwaso's campaign convoy had been attacked.

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In Abuja, opposition parties fixed 23 November for a summit to sign cooperation agreements, identifying the protection of votes as their first joint undertaking.

Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike inaugurated a campaign council with a different objective: a commanding victory for President Bola Tinubu.

Monday also brought a governorship candidate's move to the ruling party, new inflation figures and an opposition debt charge that revisited an accounting dispute the government had addressed in October.

Police detail Bichi violence after convoy dispute

The police account reported by PREMIUM TIMES placed Sunday's clash at about 4.45 p.m. in Bichi township and described violence involving supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Police spokesperson Abdullahi Kiyawa said officers restored order, took injured people to hospital and recovered weapons.

The eight suspects were transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Bompai. He said the prosecution would follow the investigation.

The NDC's account concerned the convoy carrying its vice-presidential candidate, Mr Kwankwaso, and Kano governorship candidate Aminu Gwarzo.

Mr Gwarzo's spokesperson, Ibrahim Shuaibu, told Channels Television that the delegation received information about a roadblock before entering Bichi. He described stone-throwing followed by an attack after the convoy passed the local government secretariat.

Kano Information Commissioner Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa had offered a sharply different account. In a Sunday Facebook post reported by PUNCH, he accused the Kwankwasiyya movement of fabricating the incident to attract sympathy.

Monday's police statement provided an official account of injuries and property damage. It did not determine who initiated the confrontation or establish political sponsorship.

NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi demanded an investigation on Monday, including action against anyone found to have organised the violence.

The police described a clash between supporters of two parties; the NDC described an attack on its delegation. Investigators must establish the sequence and individual responsibility.

Opposition sets pact date, but two earlier documents remain unaccounted for

Six opposition parties have fixed 23 November for a summit to sign three cooperation documents, leaving questions about two other agreements proposed at their first gathering in August.

The Coalition for Democracy said Monday's announcement covered the National Covenant for Democratic Renewal, the Framework for Opposition Unity, and the National Reform Programme.

However, the parties had originally proposed five documents at their 31 August summit, as PREMIUM TIMES reported on 22 October.

The two not listed for signing next Monday are the Single-Term Transition Charter and Roadmap to a Common Presidential Candidate.

The first was intended to set the terms for a possible single-term transitional government, while the second would guide negotiations toward selecting a common presidential candidate.

Their omission from Monday's announcement is significant because they concern the most difficult question facing the proposed coalition: how parties with competing presidential candidates might eventually agree on one ticket.

It remains unclear whether the two documents have been completed, postponed, incorporated into the three announced agreements or dropped from the immediate agenda.

The coalition has not publicly explained their status in the material examined.

In a Monday statement reported by TheCable, Salihu Lukman said the second summit would hold at the NAF Conference Centre in Abuja, with presidential candidates, running mates and party representatives expected to attend.

He identified electoral integrity at polling units as the first common national undertaking.

The coalition lists the ADC, NDC, APM, PRP, SDP and the Kabiru Turaki-led PDP faction.

The announcement therefore sets a date and three proposed instruments for political cooperation, but leaves earlier commitments on a transitional government and a common presidential candidate unresolved.

The latest announcement did not name a common presidential candidate. Atiku Abubakar, Mr Obi and Seyi Makinde continue to pursue separate tickets, as Monday's State of the Race explained.

Cooperation over election monitoring can proceed without agreement on one contender. Choosing a shared candidate would require a further political decision and attention to the electoral procedures already examined in that report.

The immediate undertaking is narrower and more verifiable: which authorised representatives attend, what they sign and whether the resulting texts are made available to party members and voters.

Wike builds FCT campaign as Kashim joins APC

Mr Wike inaugurated a 466-member APC Presidential Campaign Council and Rainbow Coalition in Abuja on Monday, urging it to keep the ADC and NDC below 25 per cent of votes in the territory.

He said the assignment extended to APC National Assembly candidates and instructed members to establish local committees across the area councils.

The minister urged campaigners to present the administration's infrastructure and institutional reforms to residents. He also directed members to take their message to markets, suburbs and traditional institutions, while maintaining peaceful campaigns.

APC and PDP figures participated in the event. Mr Wike, a PDP member, praised their cooperation in support of Mr Tinubu.

PDP participation in the two Abuja initiatives involves different camps: the opposition summit lists the Turaki-led faction, whereas Mr Wike's allies are mobilising for the APC presidential ticket.

In Bauchi, Ibrahim Kashim announced his defection to the APC at its state secretariat on Monday.

The former secretary to the state government said the ruling party's national organisation offered Bauchi greater opportunities to influence policy and attract development. He urged supporters to join him.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that he had resigned from the NDC on 16 October. Monday's announcement therefore concerned his move into the APC, rather than the initial resignation.

The Independent National Electoral Commission's (INEC) published Bauchi governorship list still lists him as the NDC candidate.

The entry records a nomination; it does not explain how his departure will be handled. The NDC's state campaign arrangements and how it will handle that nomination require clarification from the party and the commission.

Inflation eases as NDC revives debt-interest dispute

The National Bureau of Statistics' October figures, reported by PREMIUM TIMES, put annual headline inflation at 14.06 per cent, down from 14.63 per cent in September.

However, monthly headline inflation rose from 0.06 per cent to 0.43 per cent. Average prices therefore increased between September and October, even as their annual rate of increase slowed.

Annual food inflation stood at 19.13 per cent. The report also recorded a monthly decline in food prices, illustrating why the annual and monthly measures need to be distinguished.

The figures support a narrower conclusion than a general claim that living costs have fallen: annual inflation eased, but the overall price basket became more expensive during October.

The NDC's National Campaign Council separately challenged the government's fiscal management.

Spokesperson Chiogo Ikokwu cited figures attributed to the World Bank: ₦7.7 trillion in interest payments against ₦6.2 trillion in federal revenue in the first half of 2026. Those amounts yield a ratio of about 124 per cent.

The Finance Ministry had already disputed that interpretation in a statement dated 19 October.

It said the interest figure included obligations serviced for other tiers of government, including states' external loans, while the revenue figure excluded income earned by agencies and enterprises but not yet remitted to the Treasury.

The ministry argued that the first-half comparison omitted some government revenue and did not reflect receipt timing across the full fiscal year. It cited faster revenue growth than interest growth and a projected full-year debt-service ratio of 46 per cent.

That projection covers interest and principal over a full year. It cannot be substituted directly for a six-month interest-only ratio.

Monday's opposition statement renewed a dispute about the coverage of revenue and debt obligations. Resolving it requires comparable records for the same governments and period; neither the opposition's calculation nor the ministry's projection supplies that reconciliation on its own.

Toyo seeks campaign funds from ordinary contributors

In Calabar, ADC governorship candidate Nkoyo Toyo launched a public fundraising appeal while unveiling her manifesto and a proposed 30-year development plan.

She argued that dependence on wealthy sponsors could leave elected officials answering to private interests. Her preferred approach was to seek contributions from residents, including market traders and artisans.

The campaign's Citizens-Led Campaign Fund also seeks support from Cross River people in the diaspora.

The proposal makes the source of campaign money part of her electoral argument. Public contributions would still need records showing what was received, who contributed and how the money was spent.

Her development plan identifies security, food sufficiency, enterprise, employment, education, healthcare, local government autonomy and roads as priorities.

The fundraising launch establishes a method of seeking support; it does not establish the amount raised or the cost of delivering those proposals.

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Fundraising director Richard Inoyo said contributors would be entitled to demand an account of how their donations were used.

That provides a specific commitment for the campaign's supporters to follow beyond the launch.

Benue court dismisses bid to bar Aondoakaa

A Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed a suit seeking to stop former Attorney-General of the Federation Michael Aondoakaa from contesting the Benue governorship election on the PDP platform.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Justice Joyce Abdulmalik ruled on Monday that the plaintiffs lacked the legal standing to bring the action and had filed outside the applicable 14-day period for a pre-election challenge.

The four plaintiffs, describing themselves as registered voters, had sought orders compelling INEC and the PDP to prevent his candidature. They relied on an earlier Supreme Court judgement.

The judge held that they were not aspirants in the PDP primary and could not challenge its outcome through the action.

She also rejected their claim that they learnt of the nomination only on 30 August, noting that Mr Aondoakaa had been declared the primary winner on 24 June and received his certificate on 26 June. The court upheld the defendants' preliminary objection and dismissed the suit.

What to watch next

Monday's developments produced several tests that can be measured beyond the political statements accompanying them.

In Kano, the police have made arrests, but investigators must still establish responsibility for Sunday's violence and determine whether the evidence supports prosecution.

The opposition coalition has fixed a date for signing its agreements, although the status of two documents previously proposed in August remains unexplained. Its 23 November summit will show whether the parties have resolved those questions or merely deferred them.

In Bauchi, Ibrahim Kashim's move to the APC leaves questions about the NDC's governorship nomination and campaign organisation. In Cross River, Nkoyo Toyo's public fundraising appeal creates an opportunity to test whether the campaign will disclose its contributions and expenditure.

The economic dispute also remains open. The NDC's debt-interest calculation and the Finance Ministry's response use measures whose comparability requires further examination.

The common thread is accountability: whether arrests lead to credible investigations, political commitments produce verifiable agreements, and campaign promises can be measured against records rather than declarations.