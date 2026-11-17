The political atmosphere in Sinoe County is beginning to draw attention ahead of the 2029 general and presidential elections, following a declaration by Speaker of the House of Representatives Richard Nagbe Koon to contest for the District #1 Representative seat currently occupied by Representative Thomas Romeo Quioh.

Speaker Koon made his intention public on Saturday, November 14, 2026, in Greenville City, Sinoe County, saying his decision was driven by his desire to bring development closer to the people of the county.

However, the announcement has already triggered political reactions, with the office of Representative Quioh publicly welcoming the proposed contest and expressing confidence in his readiness to defend his seat.

In a statement issued Monday, November 16, and signed by his Chief of Staff, Oliver C. Clarke, the office of Representative Quioh said it had taken note of Speaker Koon's declaration and is prepared to face him at the polls in 2029.

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The statement described koon's decision as a political challenge that the incumbent lawmaker is willing to accept, while making it clear that political titles, financial resources, legislative influence, and political connections would not intimidate him.

"Electoral mandates are conferred by the people, not inherited through political connections or purchased through financial influence," the statement emphasized.

The office further expressed confidence in Representative Quioh's political experience and constituency support, declaring that it is ready to issue Speaker Koon what it described as a "Legislative Exit Certificate from the Capital" should he proceed with his decision to contest in Sinoe.

The Quioh camp also suggested that, if Koon even established a Central Bank of Liberia branch and bring the Liberia Broadcasting System station to Greenville, it would not determine the outcome of an election.

According to the statement, the incumbent lawmaker intends to rely on his record, political experience, constituency, and relationship with the people as he prepares for the anticipated political contest.

Despite the sharp language directed at Speaker Koon, Representative Quioh's office said it had no interest in engaging in personal insults or unnecessary political exchanges, insisting that the people of Sinoe should ultimately decide who represents them.

Meanwhile, Speaker Koon's declaration has generated mixed reactions among members of the public, with the announcement bringing early attention to what could become an important political contest in the county ahead of the 2029 elections.

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Although the election remains more than two years away, the public exchange between the two political figures signals the beginning of political conversations surrounding the future representation of Electoral District #1.

For now, both sides have made their positions known, with Speaker Koon expressing his intention to pursue the seat in the name of development, while Representative Quioh's camp has welcomed the challenge and declared its readiness for the contest.