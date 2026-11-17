HARBEL — Margibi County Sen. James Emmanuel Nuquay has challenged newly elected leaders of the Firestone Agricultural Workers' Union of Liberia (FAWUL) to prioritize workers' welfare, protect vulnerable employees and resist attempts to compromise the union's independence.

Speaking Saturday at the inauguration of the union has newly elected workplace representatives and coordinating committee in Harbel, Nuquay warned that union leadership carries enormous responsibility and must never become an opportunity for personal advancement at the expense of ordinary workers.

The senator, who was also honored by the union for his role in advancing legislation to improve workers' retirement benefits, delivered a speech titled "The Roots That Feed the Tree," comparing Firestone workers to the roots that sustain a tree.

"The workers of Firestone are the roots of this institution. They always have been," Nuquay said. "For over a century, the men and women of this plantation have fed an enterprise worth billions -- with their labor, their time, their health, and in some cases, with their lives."

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He said the inauguration represented more than a transition of leadership, describing it as a renewal of the trust workers have placed in their elected representatives.

"This is not a ceremony about titles. This is a ceremony about trust -- the trust that thousands of workers in Harbel and across this plantation have placed in the men and women being inaugurated here today," he said.

Addressing Chairman-elect Moses Saye, Secretary General-elect Stephen T. Mulbah and other newly elected officials, Nuquay urged them to remain accountable to the workers who elected them.

"The moment you begin making decisions for your own convenience rather than their benefit, you have broken faith with the people who trusted you. Never let that happen," he warned.

The senator particularly cautioned union officials against secret arrangements and compromises that could undermine workers' confidence in their leadership.

"Every union in the world has faced the temptation of compromise -- of deals made quietly, of pressure applied from above, of leaders who gradually began serving management instead of members," Nuquay said.

"I am not accusing anyone here of anything. I am warning you, in advance, of a danger that is real."

He emphasized that the survival of the union depends on maintaining the confidence of its membership, warning that any leadership perceived as serving management rather than workers risks destroying the organization from within.

Nuquay also called on the incoming leadership to prioritize the protection of women, older employees and newly recruited workers who may be reluctant to report workplace abuses or demand their rights.

"Your first instinct, always, must be to protect those who cannot protect themselves. That is not weakness. That is what distinguishes a true leader from someone who simply holds a title," he said.

Nuquay Honored for Retirement Benefits Advocacy

During the ceremony, FAWUL honored Nuquay with a ceremonial gown in recognition of his contribution to the passage of an amendment to Liberia's Decent Work Act aimed at improving retirement benefits for workers.

Union members credited Nuquay and former Margibi County District 1 Rep. Tibelrosa Tarponweh with helping advance the legislation following years of advocacy by organized labor.

The amendment provides for an employer-funded retirement benefit described as equivalent to 50% of workers' average earnings over their final five years of employment, calculated in accordance with the amended law.

Tarponweh introduced the legislation in 2021 to ensure that employees received retirement benefits directly from their employers, separate from benefits administered by the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP).

The legislation subsequently stalled in the Senate before Nuquay helped secure its passage.

In August 2026, the Margibi County Legislative Caucus presented copies of the amended law to FAWUL leaders at the union's headquarters in Harbel.

Responding to the recognition, Nuquay acknowledged his role in advancing the legislation but insisted that the achievement belonged primarily to workers and their unions.

"That law did not come from nowhere. It came from the pressure of organized workers. It came from unions. It came from people exactly like the ones sitting in this hall today, who refused to accept that a man or woman could give thirty years of their life to a company and walk away with nothing," he said.

He emphasized that organized labor, rather than individual politicians, deserves credit for improvements in workplace protections.

"Never let anyone tell you that workers' rights are gifts from employers or governments. They are victories won by workers, defended by workers, and passed on by workers to the generation that comes after them," Nuquay declared.

However, the senator warned that legislative victories would mean little without effective enforcement, urging the new union leadership to ensure that workers understand and can exercise their rights.

"But a law on paper is not the same as a law in practice," he said.

He challenged workplace representatives to ensure that employees can claim their retirement benefits without intimidation, discrimination or fear of retaliation.

Senator Pledges Continued Legislative Support

Nuquay further pledged to remain accessible to the union and use his legislative authority to support the enforcement of labor laws and pursue additional protections for Liberian workers.

"As your Senator for Margibi County, I want you to know that your concerns are my concerns," he said.

"The workers of Firestone are not just constituents on a voter roll. They are the backbone of this county's economy."

He said the economic and social contributions of Firestone employees extend beyond the plantation, supporting schools, religious institutions, businesses and communities throughout Margibi County.

"When a worker at Firestone suffers an injustice, it is a Margibi County problem. And it is my problem," Nuquay said.

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He promised that his offices in Monrovia and Margibi County would remain open to union representatives seeking assistance with workplace grievances and labor-related concerns.

"You should never have to march, shout, or beg to be heard by your Senator. You have my number. Use it," he told the workers.

Concluding his address, Nuquay reminded the newly elected officials that their legacy would ultimately be determined not by their speeches or titles, but by the improvements they bring to workers' lives.

"One hundred years from now, no one will remember most of what was said in speeches today. But the workers of tomorrow will either be better off or worse off because of what the leaders in this room choose to do with the power they have been given," he said.

Returning to the central theme of his address, Nuquay urged the union leaders to demonstrate courage and resilience when confronted with difficult decisions.

"The roots of a tree do not receive applause. They do not stand where people can admire them. But when the storm comes, when the wind pushes against the canopy, it is the roots that hold. It is always the roots that hold," he said.

"Be roots that hold. Be leaders that last."

The inauguration marked the formal installation of FAWUL's newly elected leadership, which now faces the responsibility of representing workers' interests, strengthening internal accountability and ensuring that labor protections translate into tangible benefits for employees across Firestone's operations.