press release

The three-kilometre road project was executed by the Jigawa State Government at the private university owned by Jama'atu Izalatul Bid'i'a wa Iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS)

The Jigawa State Governor on Monday took the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2027 general elections campaign to the ancient city of Hadejia, commissioning a newly constructed three-kilometre road network at As-Salam University before addressing a massive crowd at the Jigawa North-East Zonal rally.

The three-kilometre road project, executed by the Jigawa State Government at the private university owned by Jama'atu Izalatul Bid'i'a wa Iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS), was inaugurated ahead of the political gathering.

During the commissioning, the Governor said the intervention underscores his administration's commitment to supporting educational institutions and expanding critical infrastructure across the state.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Following the commissioning, the Governor proceeded to the rally ground, where thousands of party faithful and supporters from the seven local government areas of the Jigawa North-East Zone converged.

During the event, he formally presented the APC flags to the zone's senatorial candidate, Senator Ahmed Abdulhameed Malam Madori, alongside candidates contesting for seats in the House of Representatives and the Jigawa State House of Assembly.

Addressing the electorate, the Governor highlighted his administration's track record across key sectors, including employment, education, economic empowerment, infrastructure, health, agriculture, and energy.

He assured the people of Jigawa North-East that re-electing APC candidates at both the state and federal levels in 2027 would guarantee the continuity and expansion of ongoing developmental projects.

The Governor also conveyed a goodwill message from President Bola Tinubu, detailing upcoming federal interventions aimed at boosting agricultural profitability and protecting farmers from post-harvest losses.

According to the Governor, the Federal Government--operating through the Nigerian Commodity Exchange--will commence the purchase of farm produce at guaranteed minimum prices. Additionally, hedz also announced federal plans to procure sufficient quantities of fertilisers at discounted rates and distribute Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered water pump machines to farmers to reduce irrigation costs.

The Governor led his entourage on a courtesy visit to the palace of the Emir of Hadejia, His Royal Highness, Alhaji (Drxx Adamu Abubakar Maje, CON. While seeking royal blessings from the monarch and the Emirate Council, the Governor briefed the traditional institution on President Tinubu's agricultural incentives and reiterated his call for widespread support for the APC in the forthcoming 2027 elections.