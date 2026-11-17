Bakary K. Badjie, the National Assembly Member for Foni Bintang Karanai, whose presidential nomination was rejected by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on Saturday, has petitioned the IEC asking it to overturn its decision to reject his nomination for the December 5 presidential election.

Badjie, who submitted his papers as an independent aspirant on 6 November, was among seven candidates whose nominations were rejected when the review period ended on November 14. The IEC said he had not met the required threshold of verified voter signatures. Nine candidates were cleared to contest.

Speaking to journalists after lodging his petition, Badjie said he believed he had met the legal requirements and that the rejection should be reconsidered.

"I am just coming right now from the Independent Electoral Commission, where I formally filed a petition against the rejection of my presidential nomination," he said.

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Badjie said the nomination rules were clear and should be applied according to the law.

"One thing I always understand is that nobody is above the law," he said. "The conditions set for nomination are clear and defined in the law, and whether an individual is rejected or accepted must be based on those conditions."

He added: "I believe nobody who fulfilled those conditions should be rejected."

Badjie also disputed any question about his eligibility based on age or citizenship. He said he was 37, above the minimum presidential age requirement of 30, and had submitted his birth certificate, national identification card and passport.

"I am also a citizen holding a public office," he said. "What was more surprising is that when they held my birth certificate, they looked at it and asked me whether my parents are Gambians, which is clearly stated on my birth certificate."

The main reason cited by the IEC for rejecting his nomination was the number of verified voter signatures. Presidential aspirants were required to submit at least 5,000 valid signatures.

Badjie said he had submitted approximately 10,325 signatures, more than twice the required number. He argued that electoral officials had not shown that his list fell below the legal threshold before rejecting his nomination.

The petition asks the IEC to review its decision. Badjie's challenge concerns the Commission's assessment of his supporting signatures and the grounds on which his nomination was rejected.