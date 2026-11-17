This question was posed to Halifa Sallah and he answered it as follows:

2026 is the decisive year just as 2016 enabled the Gambian people to demonstrate that they have the power to remove a government from office through the ballot box. In 2026 the Gambian people are to tell the world whether they are capable electing a government based on programmes and not on the basis of sectionalist loyalties. Citizens are free to rely on the polls, but what is clear is that the vast majority of Gambians are waiting to know what to do with their votes. Hence everyone should keep an open mind and go to the polls to vote on the basis of issues and programmes and not on the basis of sentiments. Those who do so should then proceed to wait with a clear conscience that they have done their duty to their country to best their ability in the context of their time. Those who vote on the basis of sentiments must accept responsibility for the failure of a nation that is yet to able to stand on its feet after 61 years of attaining the right to self determination and independence.

No one can claim that Gambia lacks citizens with knowledge, experience, commitment and capacity of giving the country a new start with clean hands. The nation will ignore them only at its own peril. The Gambia had an opportunity to decide in 2016 but did not. 2026 is the second chance. Will it decide or not. The future will tell.