A Liberian technology company has questioned its exclusion from the proposed US$52 million National Identification and Biometric System concession, challenging the Government of Liberia's decision to engage an Austrian-based concessionaire without, according to the company, giving qualified local firms an opportunity to compete.

The concern was raised by PSI Liberia and its sister company, M Tosh Prints Media Inc., following a demonstration of biometric identification equipment and technologies at the Capitol Building, where the companies presented equipment, secured identification cards, enrollment software, and other identification technologies valued at approximately US$2 million to demonstrate their capacity to undertake the national identification project.

The presentation comes amid legislative scrutiny of the proposed concession agreement between the Government of Liberia and OeSD International GmbH, which is expected to finance, develop, and operate a modern national biometric identification and civil registration system before transferring it to the government under a Build-Operate-Transfer arrangement.

Representing the two Liberian companies, Varney Fahnbulleh said the demonstration was intended to counter remarks he attributed to senior government officials concerning the technical and financial capabilities of Liberian professionals in information technology and identification management.

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Fahnbulleh specifically referenced comments attributed to Liberia Telecommunications Authority Chairman Clarence Massaquoi and National Investment Commission Chairman Molley Kamara, arguing that Liberian-owned companies possess the expertise, equipment, international partnerships, and financial capacity to execute sophisticated biometric identification projects.

He disclosed that while the proposed foreign concessionaire had committed to supplying 146 biometric enrollment kits during its second year of operation for nationwide mobile registration, PSI Liberia demonstrated 150 brand-new biometric kits immediately, without requiring any financial commitment from the government.

According to Fahnbulleh, the demonstration covered critical components of a modern national identification infrastructure, including biometric data center migration capabilities, point-of-sale biometric devices for field verification, enrollment and registration software, identification verification systems, high-end card printers, customized laminates, and secured identification cards embedded with microchips.

He said the companies also presented identification cards printed and laminated with ultraviolet security features, alongside evidence of technical services previously rendered to the National Identification Registry, particularly in biometric data management and migration.

Outlining their international experience, Fahnbulleh said PSI Liberia has maintained partnerships with recognized biometric technology providers, including Aware Biometrics of Boston, Massachusetts; EKEMP of China; Mantra Softech of India; HID Global; and Integrated Biometrics of South Africa.

He recalled the company's partnership with China's EKEMP in 2019 in connection with Ghana's biometric voter registration process and disclosed that PSI Liberia previously served as a technical partner to Aware Biometrics, which he associated with biometric algorithm development used by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Fahnbulleh also cited the companies' experience producing computerized identification cards for more than 75 percent of Liberia's ministries and government agencies between 2004 and 2017.

He further highlighted PSI Liberia's technical partnership with Futurecom Sierra Leone from 2007 to 2017 in implementing the Civil Service Agency's National Biometric System, including designing, developing, configuring, and installing the identification system.

The company also undertook a 2024 consultancy engagement with the Ministry of Education, designing, developing, testing, and installing a digital profiling system for voluntary teachers across all 15 counties, which Fahnbulleh said was completed within 30 days.

Against this background, he questioned why local companies with established experience in biometric identification, registration, and card production were not invited to participate in a competitive process before the government proceeded with OeSD International.

He argued that excluding qualified Liberian businesses could undermine domestic private-sector participation, limit technology transfer, and deny the country opportunities to develop its own identification management industry.

Fahnbulleh also questioned the legal and institutional basis for selecting a single foreign concessionaire, maintaining that the government should demonstrate compliance with the applicable procurement and concessions framework.

The amended and restated Public Procurement and Concessions Act approved in January 2026 provides under Section 99 for the participation of qualified Liberian and domestic businesses in international competitive concession bidding. Section 102 establishes conditions for sole-source concession awards, while Section 103 addresses bidder qualification and invitations.

Under Section 102, sole-source concession arrangements require a Cabinet determination, following consultation with the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission, that sole sourcing is the only reasonable way of obtaining the resource controlled by the bidder and that a specified legal condition exists.

Fahnbulleh also referenced a January 30, 2026 communication from President Joseph Nyuma Boakai requesting the establishment of an Inter-Ministerial Concessions Committee by the National Investment Commission, saying the President emphasized transparency, accountability, and fairness in handling the concession process.

He recounted that during a recent presentation at the Capitol, Representative Foday Fahnbulleh questioned PPCC Executive Director Bodger Scott Johnson about whether the President's communication authorized single sourcing. According to Varney Fahnbulleh, Johnson responded that the President's letter did not request single sourcing.

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Fahnbulleh further alleged that the procurement process experienced changes in the PPCC's approval decisions, raising questions about institutional oversight. These allegations require independent responses from the institutions concerned.

Meanwhile, NIR Executive Director Andrew Peters confirmed in September 2026 that the agreement had been signed but remained subject to legislative ratification and other applicable legal requirements before implementation.

The proposed concession has attracted public scrutiny over its financial terms, revenue-sharing structure, biometric data sovereignty, and opportunities for Liberian technology companies.

Fahnbulleh is urging the government, Legislature, and oversight institutions to review the concession process, insisting that local businesses with demonstrated technical experience and international partnerships should not be overlooked in major national digital infrastructure investments.

He maintained that meaningful local participation would promote technology transfer, strengthen domestic expertise, create business opportunities, and retain a greater share of investment benefits within Liberia.