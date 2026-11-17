The Liberia Solid Waste Management Association (LISWA) is seeking a stronger working partnership with the incoming leadership of the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC), pledging its full operational and technical support to incoming Mayor Hon. James Kpadeh Mulbah to improve sanitation, strengthen waste management services, and advance environmental cleanliness across Liberia's capital.

The association, which serves as an umbrella organization for waste management professionals and operators, said sustained collaboration between municipal authorities and private-sector sanitation stakeholders would be critical to addressing Monrovia's growing waste management challenges and building a cleaner, healthier, and more environmentally sustainable city.

In an official statement issued on November 12, 2026, LISWA congratulated Mayor Mulbah on his appointment and expressed its readiness to work closely with him and the MCC to strengthen the city's sanitation system through professional expertise, technical assistance, and coordinated operational support.

The association emphasized that effective waste management requires more than municipal intervention, stressing the need for a coordinated approach involving government institutions, private waste management operators, development partners, businesses, and local communities.

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"LISWA stands ready to work hand in hand with Mayor James Kpadeh Mulbah and the Monrovia City Corporation to strengthen waste management operations, improve sanitation services, and advance a cleaner, healthier, and more environmentally sustainable capital city," the association stated.

LISWA maintained that sustainable urban sanitation could only be achieved through strong partnerships, institutional commitment, and the active participation of stakeholders across the waste management value chain.

"We believe that sustainable urban sanitation cannot be achieved by government alone. It requires strong partnerships among municipal authorities, private waste management operators, development partners, and local communities. LISWA is committed to being a dependable partner in this collective effort," the statement emphasized.

The association's commitment comes amid continuing concerns about urban sanitation, waste collection, disposal, and environmental hygiene in Monrovia, where effective coordination between the city government and sanitation operators remains important to maintaining a clean and healthy urban environment.

Beyond pledging support to the incoming mayor, LISWA also acknowledged the contributions of outgoing Mayor John-Charuk Saah Siafa, expressing appreciation for his service to the city and his willingness to engage waste management professionals and operators during his tenure.

The association commended Siafa for maintaining an open-door approach toward industry stakeholders, describing cooperation and dialogue between municipal authorities and sanitation operators as important elements in addressing the city's environmental and public health concerns.

"We sincerely appreciate Mayor John-Charuk Saah Siafa for recognizing the importance of engaging sanitation professionals and waste management operators. His willingness to collaborate with industry stakeholders provided an important foundation for continued dialogue and cooperation in addressing Monrovia's sanitation challenges," LISWA noted.

The association wished the outgoing mayor success in his future endeavors while expressing optimism that the incoming municipal administration would build on existing stakeholder relationships and create additional opportunities for cooperation within the sanitation industry.

LISWA also applauded President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. for prioritizing public health, environmental hygiene, and sanitation on the national development agenda, noting that improved waste management is essential to protecting communities and promoting sustainable urban development.

The association further called attention to the need for a modern, efficient, and sustainable waste management system that prioritizes proper waste collection, transportation, processing, and disposal.

"Our vision is a Monrovia where waste is properly collected, transported, processed, and managed through an efficient and sustainable system. We are confident that through effective collaboration, professional expertise, and institutional commitment, meaningful progress can be made toward achieving this vision," the statement added.

LISWA stressed that waste management should not be regarded merely as the removal of garbage from streets and communities but as a broader public health, environmental protection, and urban development responsibility.

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"Waste management is not simply about removing garbage from the streets; it is fundamentally about protecting public health, preserving the environment, promoting responsible urban development, and improving the quality of life of our people," the association stated.

The association reaffirmed its commitment to supporting policies and initiatives that strengthen institutional capacity, promote professional standards within the waste management industry, encourage private-sector participation, and improve sanitation practices throughout Monrovia.

It further underscored that achieving a cleaner capital would require consistent cooperation, effective municipal coordination, adequate operational support, and the active participation of residents, businesses, sanitation operators, and other relevant stakeholders.

The association expressed optimism that a stronger partnership between the incoming MCC leadership and the waste management industry would help create a more coordinated sanitation framework, improve service delivery, and support the broader objective of transforming Monrovia into a cleaner, healthier, and more environmentally sustainable capital city.