The three-time African champions struggled to turn their attacking superiority into goals against a determined Tanzanian side.

Nigeria's Super Eagles dropped two valuable points in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign after being held to a goalless draw by Tanzania in Zanzibar on Tuesday.

The result leaves Eric Chelle's men with work to do in their quest to secure qualification for next year's tournament, despite their 3-1 victory over the Taifa Stars in the first leg in Uyo last Friday.

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Nigeria went into the encounter at the Amaan Stadium knowing that another victory would strengthen their position in Group L, where they started the day second with six points, one behind leaders Guinea-Bissau.

However, the three-time African champions struggled to turn their attacking superiority into goals against a determined Tanzanian side.

Tolu Arokodare came closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half when his effort struck the crossbar, while defender Calvin Bassey also missed a promising opportunity.

Tanzania, who have already qualified for the finals as co-hosts alongside Kenya and Uganda, offered occasional threats and also hit the woodwork before the break.

Chelle introduced Alex Iwobi and Akor Adams in the second half in search of a breakthrough, but Nigeria remained wasteful in front of goal.

Adams had an opportunity to put the visitors ahead, but his curling effort went wide before another attempt from close range lacked the power to trouble the Tanzanian goalkeeper.

Despite further changes involving Tochukwu Nnadi and Yusuf Alhassan, the Super Eagles could not find a way past the hosts, who defended resolutely to preserve their point.

The draw represents a missed opportunity for Nigeria, who are under pressure to avoid another failure to qualify for the continental championship. Their last absence from the AFCON finals was in 2017.

With Guinea-Bissau also competing for the group's sole qualification ticket, the Super Eagles will need to improve their attacking efficiency and deliver stronger performances in their remaining fixtures.

Guinea-Bissau and Nigeria are currently tied on seven points, but the former have a chance to pull away at the top when they host Madagascar later on Tuesday.

Having failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, Tuesday's result puts Chelle in a difficult position with the Super Eagles again.