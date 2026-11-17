INEC says it is introducing additional digital checks to detect discrepancies between physical and electronic polling unit result sheets while proposing safeguards against fabricated results, misleading projections and election-related disinformation ahead of the 2027 polls.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called for a code of conduct to regulate independent election result tabulation ahead of the 2027 general elections, warning that publishing unverified results could trigger confusion, heighten political tensions, and undermine public confidence in elections.

The commission said independent verification of election results by observers, political parties, the media, and civil society organisations should complement its statutory collation and declaration processes, not create competing claims of electoral authority.

Lawrence Bayode, INEC's director of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), stated this on Tuesday in Abuja while representing the commission's Chairman, Joash Amupitan, at a stakeholder roundtable on independent election result tabulation in the 2027 general elections.

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The event was organised by Yiaga Africa to develop a framework for responsible independent reporting, verification and publication of election results.

Mr Bayode said the proposed code presented an opportunity to strengthen electoral transparency, promote responsible information management and reinforce public confidence in election outcomes.

He noted that the credibility of elections depended not only on the integrity of voting but also on the accuracy, transparency and public acceptance of the processes through which votes were counted, collated and declared.

According to him, independent election observation and tabulation can provide additional assurance to citizens, identify discrepancies and strengthen accountability when conducted professionally.

However, he warned that the proliferation of independent result tabulation platforms, particularly in an era of instant digital communication, also presented risks.

He said the circulation of incomplete, inaccurate or misleading results could create unnecessary confusion and undermine confidence in the electoral process.

"The challenge before us, therefore, is not whether independent verification should exist, but how it can operate within a framework that promotes accuracy, methodological integrity, responsible communication and respect for the law," he said.

INEC clarifies position on independent results

Mr Bayode said the proposed framework must recognise the distinction between independent verification of election results and the official collation and declaration of results, which he said remained the statutory responsibility of duly authorised electoral officials.

He said election observers, political parties, media organisations and other stakeholders were free to collect, analyse and independently verify election information under the law.

However, he cautioned that independent tabulation must not be presented as a substitute for the statutory collation process or that unofficial projections and privately aggregated figures should be communicated as officially declared results.

He added that the proposed code must also protect the independence of election observers, the editorial autonomy of media organisations and the legitimate right of political parties to monitor and verify election outcomes.

Improvements to result management system

The INEC official also highlighted measures being introduced to strengthen the commission's election result management system ahead of the 2027 elections.

He said the commission was improving its use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) and additional consistency and validation checks to improve the accuracy of polling unit results before their electronic publication.

In a separate presentation at the roundtable, Mr Bayode explained the proposed technology-supported result management process, describing it as two complementary records: the official physical record and a digital transparency trail.

He said the physical Form EC8A, on which presiding officers record polling unit results after counting votes, would remain the official record. At the same time, the digital process would provide an additional mechanism for checking the accuracy and consistency of the information uploaded to IReV.

Under the proposed process, presiding officers would use BVAS to capture an image of the completed Form EC8A and subsequently enter the figures into an electronic version of the form on the device.

The system would then compare the information on both records and flag discrepancies before permitting the result to be uploaded to IReV.

Mr Bayode said the additional checks were designed to address problems observed during the 2023 general elections, including blurry result sheets and uploading results against incorrect polling unit details.

He explained that the improved system would reject unclear images, verify that result sheets matched the correct polling units, and compare the figures entered electronically with those recorded on the physical forms.

The system would also check accreditation figures against BVAS data and run arithmetic checks to identify inconsistencies in valid-vote calculations.

For instance, where the physical result sheet records 120 votes but the electronic entry contains 119, the system would flag the discrepancy and require the presiding officer to resolve it before publication.

He acknowledged, however, that automated checks could sometimes misinterpret handwritten figures, particularly where the handwriting was unclear.

In such cases, the system would allow the presiding officer to proceed after carefully examining and verifying the flagged discrepancy.

Mr Bayode said the commission had also improved the system's capacity to operate in areas with poor or no network connectivity.

He explained that results captured offline would remain pending until connectivity was restored, after which the system would automatically upload them without requiring the presiding officer to initiate the process manually.

Where an election did not hold or was cancelled, the presiding officer would be required to upload Form EC8A, indicating the reason for the cancellation or non-conduct of the election.

INEC proposes six principles for independent tabulation

Mr Bayode identified six principles that should guide the development of the proposed code of conduct.

They include methodological integrity, accuracy and verification of election-related information, safeguards against fabricated results and electoral disinformation, cybersecurity, transparent correction mechanisms and broad stakeholder consultation.

He said organisations involved in independent tabulation must disclose their methodologies before election day, including how they intend to collect, authenticate, analyse and aggregate polling unit results.

Where statistical sampling or projections are used, he said the organisations must disclose their limitations and levels of uncertainty rather than present findings from a limited sample as representative of the entire country.

He also called for safeguards against manipulated electoral data, premature victory declarations and the misuse of artificial intelligence to generate or amplify election-related disinformation.

On cybersecurity, he said independent tabulation organisations should implement appropriate security measures, access controls, and audit mechanisms to protect their systems against unauthorised interference and manipulation.

He added that the proposed code should establish procedures for identifying discrepancies, correcting inaccurate publications, maintaining verifiable records and communicating corrections promptly.

Mr Bayode said the framework should be developed through broad consultation and adopted voluntarily without undermining the independence of observers, media freedom or the lawful participation of political parties.

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INEC warns against premature result declarations

The INEC official urged election observers to maintain methodological transparency and impartiality in their assessments, while calling on political parties to respect established electoral procedures.

He also urged media organisations to verify election-related information before publication, particularly between the close of voting and the official declaration of results.

He said fact-checking organisations would play an increasingly important role in identifying manipulated electoral information, fabricated result sheets and misleading narratives.

In his presentation on the responsibilities of independent tabulation organisations, Mr Bayode further advised stakeholders to identify their information sources, authenticate polling unit results, and document their methodologies.

He said organisations obtaining results from IReV should clearly identify the portal as their source. At the same time, those deploying personnel directly to polling units should disclose that as their information source.

He also warned against generalising findings from a limited number of polling units or presenting partial tallies as final election outcomes.

"Never represent unofficial aggregation as INEC declaration," he cautioned.

Mr Bayode said INEC remained committed to engaging stakeholders and providing institutional clarification on the procedures governing election result management.

He urged participants at the roundtable to develop a practical framework with clearly defined responsibilities, minimum technical standards, verification procedures, communication protocols and mechanisms for voluntary compliance before the 2027 elections.

He said independent scrutiny could strengthen public confidence in elections but warned that publishing unverified information as fact could undermine that confidence.