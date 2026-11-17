Seyi Makinde's 2027 manifesto outlines a three-year roadmap built around economic recovery, security, education and socio-political reforms, with proposals ranging from refinery restructuring and energy credits to state policing and fiscal discipline.

Oyo State Governor and presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples' Movement (APM), Seyi Makinde, has unveiled a four-pillar policy framework under his Reset Nigeria agenda, outlining a three-year delivery roadmap for restructuring the country's economy, security architecture, education system and socio-political institutions.

Mr Makinde's presidential bid, with former Director General of the State Security Service (SSS) Lawal Daura as his running mate, comes as the Oyo governor approaches the end of his second term.

An electrical engineer and businessman, Mr Makinde has experience in the oil and gas industry. He established Makon Engineering and Technical Services in 1997, which later grew into Makon Group, with interests in oil and gas, power generation and energy infrastructure.

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His background provides professional experience in engineering operations, energy and business development. However, whether these experiences, alongside his nearly eight years in public office as a governor, provide sufficient grounding for managing Nigeria's much larger and more complex economy is a question his presidential proposals will have to address.

In his 2027 presidential manifesto, titled Reset Agenda, Mr Makinde identifies the economy as the first of four pillars, proposing measures to improve domestic production, reduce the structural cost of living and doing business, attract private investment and strengthen the country's industrial capacity.

The economic proposals cover areas, including the future of Nigeria's government-owned refineries, domestic crude supply, electricity generation, agricultural production, infrastructure financing and business regulation.

Nigeria's economy has shown signs of recovery, but the improvement in key macroeconomic indicators has yet to fully translate into better living conditions for many households. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that the economy grew by 4.43 per cent in real terms in the second quarter of 2026, up from 3.89 per cent in the first quarter.

However, the expansion has come amid persistent cost-of-living pressures, particularly the high cost of food and other essential commodities.

Although headline inflation declined to 14.06 per cent in October 2026 from 14.63 per cent in September, food inflation remained high at 19.13 per cent year-on-year, according to the NBS.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) also estimated that poverty had reached 63 per cent under Nigeria's national poverty line, while about 27 million people faced food insecurity in the autumn of 2025.

The figures underscore the challenge of translating economic growth and improving macroeconomic stability into higher household incomes, affordable food and better living standards.

However, Mr Makinde's manifesto acknowledged that some existing policies and reforms introduced by previous administrations could provide a foundation for its proposed agenda, arguing that the priority should be to correct implementation failures rather than discard every existing arrangement.

"The purpose of the Economic Reset is to stop the loss, recover value for Nigerians and build systems that make the same failures less likely to happen again," the manifesto stated.

Refinery overhaul, energy credit and fiscal reforms

Among the specific proposals is a plan to conduct independent technical, financial, environmental and asset assessments of the country's government-owned refineries within six months of assuming office.

Within 12 months, the proposed administration would assign each refinery to one of three options: engaging a competitively selected and technically qualified private operating partner; converting it into a commercially funded petroleum, petrochemical, storage or logistics facility; or pursuing an orderly decommissioning.

The manifesto further proposed concluding viable transactions within 18 months and enforcing production or conversion milestones by the end of the third year.

The economic reset agenda also proposed a Domestic Energy Value Credit (DEVC), through which Nigerians would receive a measurable share of the value of Nigerian crude oil refined and consumed locally. The scheme is intended to reduce the effective cost of eligible fuel for Nigerian households and businesses.

Under the proposal, a defined percentage of the budget benchmark crude oil price would be used to establish a credit for qualifying petroleum products consumed domestically. Nigerians would also receive an additional benefit when the realised price of Nigerian crude exceeds the benchmark, based on an agreed percentage of the additional petroleum value.

The manifesto highlighted that the scheme would be supported by digital verification, auditable transactions and independent monitoring to prevent diversion, fraudulent claims and corruption.

It also proposed operating the credit within agreed fiscal limits, without fixing pump prices or creating an open-ended subsidy. Its funding, qualifying volumes, credit rates, fiscal costs and consumer benefits would be publicly reported.

On domestic crude supply, Mr Makinde proposed making existing supply obligations more transparent and enforceable, with monthly publication of crude volumes required, offered, allocated and delivered to domestic refineries.

He also proposes a published domestic netback pricing formula based on comparable international benchmarks, adjusted for crude quality and actual domestic delivery costs, to ensure that local refiners do not pay export costs they do not incur.

Electricity reform

Electricity reform is another major component of the economic pillar. Mr Makinde proposed completing the transition to coordinated federal and state electricity markets under the Electricity Act, rather than allowing fragmented state markets or overlapping regulations.

"The Federal Government will remain responsible for interstate transmission, wholesale trading, national system operation and reliability standards. Qualifying states will regulate intrastate distribution, embedded generation, local supply and consumer service," the manifesto read.

It also proposed enabling industrial and agricultural clusters to obtain electricity through embedded generation and bilateral supply arrangements without depending entirely on the national grid.

For vulnerable households, it proposes a lifeline electricity arrangement under which verified beneficiaries using prepaid meters would receive their first 50 kilowatt-hours monthly at a protected rate. Electricity suppliers would be reimbursed only for power actually delivered.

Agriculture, infrastructure and industrial development

On agriculture, the manifesto proposed a coordinated national production strategy that connects farming, security, storage, processing, transportation and market access.

Rather than establishing a government-controlled agricultural production system, the proposed administration would identify priority food value chains and work with states and private investors to address constraints affecting production and distribution.

The first priority commodities identified are rice, maize, cassava, beans and tomatoes, subject to confirmation based on household expenditure, domestic production, import dependence and regional suitability.

For each selected commodity, it highlighted that the government would develop a delivery plan covering production locations, land access, inputs, extension services, security, financing, storage, processing, transportation, wholesale markets and consumer prices.

It also proposes working with states and private investors to establish or expand commercially viable production and processing hubs. While the government would provide shared infrastructure, standards and a stable investment environment, private enterprises would be expected to invest, produce and employ workers.

Agricultural security would also form part of the wider security programme, with designated institutions responsible for identifying threats and protecting farms, storage facilities and transportation routes through which food reaches processors and markets.

On infrastructure, Mr Makinde proposes prioritising economically important federal road corridors connecting farms, industrial clusters, ports, markets and border communities.

The manifesto stated that road construction would be assessed by its contribution to reducing journey times, improving safety and lowering logistics costs.

It also proposed a Federal-State Road Compact to establish the responsibilities of federal and state governments regarding funding, reimbursement, construction standards, supervision, maintenance and completion timelines.

For industrial development, the proposed administration would identify no more than five initial national value-chain groups for priority investment.

These would include food and agro-processing, textiles and apparel, pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, and construction materials linked to locally available minerals.

The manifesto highlighted that the administration would work with businesses to identify infrastructure, energy, skills, financing and regulatory gaps affecting these industries, with private investors expected to participate in production and commercial operations.

It also offered to link government-funded enterprise programmes to measurable employment and business outcomes, rather than judging them primarily by the number of beneficiaries trained or loans disbursed.

Fiscal discipline and the cost of doing business

On public finance, Mr Makinde proposed retaining the Central Bank of Nigeria's operational independence while pursuing price stability through a publicly stated inflation objective.

He said his administration would avoid defending an artificial exchange rate or creating preferential foreign-exchange windows that reward access rather than production.

The manifesto also promised to end routine monetary financing of federal deficits outside strict statutory limits and make borrowing decisions more transparent by disclosing their purposes, repayment sources, foreign-exchange exposure and expected returns.

One of its specific fiscal targets is to bring the actual federal fiscal deficit within the statutory ceiling of three per cent of gross domestic product by the end of the third year, except where a temporary departure is expressly permitted by law.

It also proposes reducing the federal debt-service-to-revenue ratio from the 67.22 per cent recorded for January to September 2025 to no more than 50 per cent.

Tackling bureaucratic obstacles

To reduce bureaucratic obstacles for businesses, the manifesto introduced a proposed 'Tell Government Once' standard, under which businesses would not repeatedly submit the same verified information to different federal institutions.

The administration would initially apply the system to 20 high-volume federal business processes across at least 10 institutions within its first year.

A single published register of federal business requirements would also list applicable taxes, levies, licences, permits, inspections, required documents and processing deadlines.

On funding, Mr Makinde says the federal budget would remain the principal instrument for financing public responsibilities. Rather than establish new funds for every promise, his administration would redirect existing expenditure from duplication, persistent losses and incomplete projects towards identified priorities.

Security: State policing and intelligence coordination

The second pillar, the Security Reset, proposed restructuring Nigeria's security architecture by bringing operational responsibility closer to communities while retaining national coordination for threats that extend beyond state boundaries.

The security agenda is accompanied by the intelligence and security experience of Mr Makinde's running mate, Mr Daura. He spent decades in Nigeria's intelligence services, serving as a director of the State Security Service (SSS), now known as the Department of State Services (DSS), in several states, including Kano, Lagos, Osun, Edo, Sokoto and Imo.

He also served as Deputy Director of the Presidential Communication, Command and Control Centre at the Presidential Villa between 2003 and 2007, before he was appointed Director-General of the DSS in July 2015 and held the position until August 2018.

Mr Makinde's manifesto argues that the present security arrangement concentrates too much operational authority at the centre while expecting governors and communities to respond to threats over which they have limited lawful control.

He proposes completing the constitutional, legal, financial and operational arrangements for state policing, subject to national standards for recruitment, training, use of force, detention, investigation and accountability.

Under the proposal, state police would focus principally on public safety and crimes within their jurisdictions, while federal security institutions would retain responsibility for terrorism, border security, organised crime and offences extending across states or national boundaries.

To address concerns about political interference and human rights abuses, the manifesto proposes independent oversight, judicial review and disciplinary arrangements to protect citizens against partisan, ethnic or religious misuse of state police.

Another major security proposal is a common Threat-to-Action Standard across federal security agencies, state security services and relevant emergency institutions.

The framework would require every credible threat to have an identified lead agency, supporting institutions, a designated command level and a timeframe within which the threat must be acknowledged and acted upon.

The manifesto also proposes Security and Economic Recovery Plans for communities affected by terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and communal violence.

Its plans would combine security operations with the restoration of farming, transportation, schools, markets and healthcare services, with the aim of allowing displaced residents to return and resume economic activities.

On criminal justice, the proposed administration would introduce common case-tracking standards for police investigators, forensic services, prosecutors, courts and correctional institutions to monitor serious cases from reporting through investigation, prosecution and conclusion.

Education: measurable learning and employment outcomes

The third pillar, the Education Reset, focuses on foundational learning, access to schools, teacher development, technical skills and tertiary education.

One of its major proposals is a National Foundational Learning Guarantee, under which every child should acquire the literacy and numeracy skills needed to progress successfully beyond Primary Three.

Within three years, the proposed administration would work with states to ensure that at least 50 per cent of Primary Three learners meet the national minimum proficiency standard in literacy and 65 per cent in numeracy.

It also targets a reduction of at least 25 per cent in the proficiency gap between the five highest- and five lowest-performing states.

To achieve this, the manifesto proposes targeted teaching support, classroom assessments, learning materials and additional instruction for children who fall behind.

"Federal support will help participating states provide aligned learner materials, practical teaching guides, regular school-based coaching and simple assessments that allow teachers to identify and support children who have fallen behind. Funding will be tied to evidence that these resources reached classrooms, were used and improved learning," the manifesto read.

It also proposed identifying barriers keeping children out of school, including poverty, insecurity, disability, distance and displacement, with interventions tailored to the circumstances of affected communities.

On teachers, the manifesto proposes linking professional development and accreditation to demonstrated classroom competence rather than attendance at training programmes alone. While technical and vocational education would also receive attention, with publicly funded skills programmes.

For tertiary institutions, the proposed administration would make practical competence and workplace experience more central to programme accreditation, while directing public research funding towards projects with identifiable applications to national problems.

Socio-political reforms: devolution and stronger institutions

The fourth pillar, the Socio-Political Reset, proposed a review of the country's federal structure, stronger public institutions, improved social protection and greater citizen participation in governance.

A central proposal is a Federal Responsibilities Review, to be completed within the first year of the proposed administration.

The review would identify responsibilities that should remain exclusively federal, those that should be principally handled by state or local governments, and areas requiring intergovernmental agreements.

It would also produce proposed constitutional amendments, legislation, fiscal changes and transition arrangements, with the manifesto insisting that responsibilities should not be transferred without the accompanying funding, personnel, assets and accountability mechanisms.

On solid minerals, Mr Makinde proposed giving states a greater role in the exploration and exploitation of resources within their territories, while retaining federal responsibility for issuing mining licences under the existing constitutional framework.

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States would be involved in the licensing process and given opportunities to raise concerns about land use, environmental protection, community interests and public safety.

He also proposed publicly accessible registers of mining licences and beneficial ownership, alongside stronger monitoring of illegal and dangerous mining activities.

For local government administration, the manifesto offered constitutional amendments that would allow states, through transparent processes involving affected communities and legislatures, to create, merge or reorganise local government structures.

The social-protection component seeks to establish a common gateway connecting existing federal and state programmes, with transparent eligibility requirements, verifiable beneficiaries and a process for appealing decisions.

It would prioritise households facing severe poverty, disability, displacement, old age without support and sudden economic or climate shocks.

On healthcare, the manifesto proposes a published essential primary healthcare guarantee within the first year, setting out the services, medicines, personnel and referral arrangements participating facilities must provide.

Federal health funding would increasingly be tied to verified service delivery rather than the existence of buildings or the submission of administrative documents.

Three-year delivery plan

Although the manifesto outlines a four-year governing programme, it places its principal commitments within the first three years, reserving the fourth year for consolidating reforms and publishing audited outcomes.

Within the first 100 days, the proposed administration offered to publish a consolidated Reset Delivery Plan identifying the responsible institutions, implementation requirements, funding arrangements, timelines and evidence needed to assess each commitment.

A public delivery scorecard would subsequently be issued quarterly, showing the original promise, implementation status, results achieved, supporting evidence, delays and corrective actions.

The manifesto said major results would be independently verified through public institutions, professional bodies, civil society organisations, research organisations or transparently appointed assessors.

Mr Makinde's experience in Oyo State provides some of the examples used to explain the programme, particularly the Fasola Agribusiness Transformation Centre, which the manifesto said attracted about N20 billion in private investment and 16 agribusiness companies and provided training for more than 5,000 young people within three years.

The initiative also involved connecting agricultural production to processing facilities and markets through road infrastructure, including the 65-kilometre Moniya-Iseyin Road and the 34.85-kilometre federal Oyo-Iseyin Road.

However, the broader question is whether these investments have translated into significantly improved food production, affordable food prices and better incomes for farmers across the state.

The National Bureau of Statistics' March 2025 Consumer Price Index report recorded Oyo as having the country's highest year-on-year food inflation rate at 34.41 per cent. While food inflation is influenced by several national and local factors, the figure raises questions about how agricultural investments are translating into affordability for households.

There are also questions about the state's fiscal independence. BudgIT's 2025 State of States report showed that Oyo generated N65.29 billion in internally generated revenue in 2024, while its gross Federation Account Allocation Committee receipts stood at N425.6 billion. Federal allocations accounted for 86.7 per cent of the state's recurrent revenue that year.

Although the state's internally generated revenue increased considerably compared with previous years, the figures suggest that reducing dependence on federal allocations remains an unfinished task.

However, the national proposals extend beyond the experience of a single state and would require constitutional amendments, legislative approval, cooperation among different levels of government, private-sector participation and substantial institutional coordination.

The extent to which the proposed administration could meet its ambitious timelines would therefore depend not only on the policies outlined in the manifesto but also on the resources, political agreements and institutional capacity available to implement them.