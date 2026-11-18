Monrovia - Two female lawmakers, Representatives Moimah Briggs Mensah and Ruggie Barry, took charge of proceedings at the House of Representatives after the unexpected absence of several senior presiding officers.

The unusual development occurred during a sitting of the 55th Legislature after Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon, who was presiding over the session, reportedly had to attend to an emergency.

With Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah also absent, alongside the chairs of the Committees on Executive, Foreign Affairs, and Judiciary, the two lawmakers stepped in to oversee legislative proceedings.

Representatives Briggs Mensah and Barry subsequently assumed leadership of the session, drawing attention and excitement among lawmakers and others present in the chamber.

Representative Barry represents Montserrado County District #1, while Representative Briggs Mensah also joined her in guiding proceedings in the absence of the chamber's senior leadership.

Their participation ensured the continuation of legislative business while marking a notable moment for female representation in the leadership of the House.

The development also brought attention to the role of women lawmakers in legislative leadership and their capacity to assume presiding responsibilities when circumstances require.