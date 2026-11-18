Monrovia-The Government of Liberia has announced a series of relief measures aimed at reducing congestion at the Freeport of Monrovia, lowering costs for importers, and improving the movement of goods.

The measures include a 30-day cargo clearance window, the suspension of certain vessel movement charges, adjustments to delivery order fees, and plans to introduce 24-hour port operations.

Speaking during the Ministry of Information press briefing, Minister Daniel Sando said the interventions are intended to ease the financial burden on importers and create a more favorable environment for commercial activities.

According to Sando, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, working with APM Terminals, has approved a 30-day cargo clearance period during which storage and demurrage charges will be waived.

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The National Port Authority has also announced the immediate suspension of the 30 percent and 100 percent surcharges imposed on vessel movements within the port.

Sando further disclosed that shipping lines have been directed to review and adjust delivery order fees or cancel them where necessary.

He said Mediterranean Shipping Company has also been directed to cancel the relevant charges imposed on freight.

The minister explained that the measures are expected to reduce unnecessary financial demands on importers, improve transparency, and make port charges more predictable.

To address concerns about unauthorized payments, the government has declared that informal and unauthorized charges will not be permitted within the port.

Sando said port users are encouraged to report demands for unauthorized payments, while oversight and processing fees have also been prohibited.

In another major intervention, the government has directed that the Freeport of Monrovia operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including weekends and public holidays.

The extended working hours are intended to speed up cargo clearance, improve truck movement, and maximize the use of available port facilities.

The Liberia Revenue Authority is also expected to introduce a digital payment platform that will allow importers and other port users to make payments at any time and from any location.

Sando said the LRA has been directed to resolve complaints from port users within a maximum of three days to prevent customs disputes from causing further delays.

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The government has also directed that vessel berthing be conducted strictly on a first-come, first-served basis to prevent preferential treatment and promote fairness among shipping companies.

The measures form part of the government's efforts to address port congestion, reduce the cost of doing business, and improve the efficiency of Liberia's main seaport.