Nigerian High Commissioner Fani-Kayode has been rebuked over a spat with the Presidency.

The South African government démarched the new Nigerian high commissioner to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, after a public spat between him and the Presidency.

The director-general of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco), Zane Dangor, called Fani-Kayode into his office on Tuesday, 17 November, to reprimand him about his behaviour on Friday, 13 November, after he presented his credentials to President Cyril Ramaphosa, "as well as subsequent remarks made on social media".

Dirco later officially confirmed that the summoning of Fani-Kayode had been a démarche, which usually expresses a diplomatic rebuke.

Fani-Kayode was one of 15 new ambassadors and high commissioners who presented their "letters of credence" to Ramaphosa at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria. This is a formal ceremonial duty all ambassadors perform when they take up a new post.

But Fani-Kayode claimed he had been discriminated against, alleging in a post on X that the SA Presidency had refused to include his introduction to Ramaphosa or his speech in the SABC livestream of the event.

"Of all the 15 introductions and speeches that were made and delivered this morning, only Nigeria's was cut out. I raised the issue with President Ramaphosa directly...