Monrovia - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has identified systemic corruption, weak institutional accountability, and inadequate funding for Liberia's anti-corruption agency as major obstacles to the country's economic progress, warning that delays in governance reforms could undermine development gains.

In its latest country report, the Fund said corruption and weak rule of law remain significant economic concerns, limiting government revenue capacity, weakening public institutions, discouraging investment, and constraining inclusive economic growth.

The warning comes as the IMF approved approximately US$50 million in additional financial support for Liberia following the completion of the fourth review of the country's Extended Credit Facility (ECF) and the first review of its Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

The IMF Executive Board completed the reviews on September 28, 2026, unlocking SDR 19.3 million, equivalent to approximately US$26.2 million, under the ECF and SDR 17.62 million, or about US$23.96 million, under the RSF.

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Despite describing overall program performance as broadly satisfactory, the Fund highlighted significant shortcomings in the implementation of governance and structural reforms.

On corruption, the report pointed to weaknesses in public financial management, limited transparency, and inadequate oversight mechanisms as persistent challenges requiring urgent attention.

Acting IMF Executive Board Chair Bo Li said publishing the country's governance diagnostic report and implementing a focused action plan would demonstrate the government's commitment to addressing institutional weaknesses and fighting corruption.

The Fund also called on the Liberian authorities to remove legal restrictions preventing the public disclosure of asset declarations filed by government officials.

According to the report, compliance with asset declaration requirements declined by 19 percentage points compared to the previous year, raising concerns about the effectiveness of a key accountability mechanism intended to identify conflicts of interest and unexplained wealth among public officials.

Currently, the publication of officials' asset declarations requires court authorization. Although legislation seeking to remove this requirement has been submitted to the Legislature, it remains pending approval.

The IMF further raised concerns about the capacity of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), noting that despite increased budgetary allocations to integrity institutions in FY2026, the Commission continues to face resource constraints.

It called for the LACC to be fully operationalized, adequately funded, and equipped to enforce accountability, stressing the need to strengthen verification and enforcement mechanisms to ensure that anti-corruption laws produce meaningful results.

Beyond corruption concerns, the Fund identified weaknesses in public financial management, including discrepancies between revenues recorded in the Tax Administration System and amounts credited to consolidated government revenue accounts.

It also called for the publication of outstanding special audit reports, including the historical domestic debt audit covering 1980 to 2024 and the audit of the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP).

On the implementation of the economic program, the IMF disclosed that Liberia missed two of five indicative targets for December 2025. The missed targets involved the share of public sector wage payments made in Liberian dollars and the accumulation of new domestic arrears.

The report also indicated that all six applicable structural benchmarks missed their original deadlines. Although three were eventually implemented with delays and one was completed as a prior action, two important reforms remain outstanding.

These include amendments to the Revenue Code to support the implementation of Value Added Tax (VAT) and the publication of the Governance Diagnostic Report with a time-bound action plan. Both reforms received deadline extensions to October and November 2026, respectively.

The Fund also expressed concern over the slow implementation of recommendations arising from the General Auditing Commission's compliance audit and the Kroll forensic audit of the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL).

Although the Central Bank has made progress in reconciling suspense accounts and strengthening oversight of financial guarantees, the IMF said outstanding safeguards recommendations must be implemented more quickly to bring the institution's governance and internal-control systems into full compliance with the CBL Act.

In the banking sector, the IMF reported that vulnerabilities persist despite some improvements in non-performing loans (NPLs).

The banking sector's NPL ratio declined from 19.6 percent at the end of 2024 to 13 percent in March 2026. However, the Fund attributed much of the improvement to loan write-offs rather than actual repayments by borrowers.

Of the US$42.3 million reduction in non-performing loans since 2024, approximately US$39.7 million resulted from write-offs. The ratio subsequently increased to 16.6 percent in May 2026, while the state-owned bank recorded an NPL ratio of 33 percent in March.

The IMF said recapitalization efforts for financially weak banks were progressing more slowly than anticipated and urged authorities to accelerate measures aimed at reducing non-performing loans and strengthening banks' financial positions.

It also identified the issuance of new banknotes as an immediate priority to address ongoing currency shortages.

Meanwhile, Liberia's external economic position remains vulnerable, with the current account deficit projected to widen to 18 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2026.

The Fund attributed the pressure largely to the country's dependence on imported fuel, capital goods, and specialized services.

It acknowledged that a one-time US$200 million mining concession payment from ArcelorMittal Liberia in March 2026, alongside increased World Bank budget support, had provided temporary relief.

However, the IMF cautioned the government against poorly managing the additional resources, urging authorities to ensure that the funds are utilized prudently and transparently over the 2026-2027 period, taking into consideration existing implementation capacity constraints.

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The report further warned that declining donor support and elevated global fuel prices could place additional pressure on Liberia's economic outlook, particularly if external financing conditions become tighter.

On public expenditure, the Fund urged the government to reduce unproductive spending and redirect resources toward priority infrastructure projects while maintaining fiscal discipline.

It emphasized that improving the selection, implementation, and monitoring of capital projects would be critical to ensuring better value for public resources.

The IMF also highlighted Liberia's vulnerability to climate-related shocks, particularly flooding and extreme weather events, which could disrupt agricultural production, threaten food security, and increase government spending pressures.

Additionally, the report warned that inadequate infrastructure could undermine economic diversification and prolong the country's dependence on extractive industries.

Gold accounts for approximately 65 percent of Liberia's goods exports, a concentration the Fund identified as a potential risk to economic stability.

The IMF cautioned that delays in implementing critical reforms, combined with limited institutional capacity, could deepen existing economic vulnerabilities and prevent Liberia from fully benefiting from its ongoing reform program.