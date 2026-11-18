Monrovia - Liberian politician, businessman, civil society leader, and former diplomat Ambassador Sheikh Al-Moustapha Kouyateh has sharply criticized successive Liberian administrations, expressing disappointment over the country's concession agreements, governance, economic management, and the treatment of ordinary citizens.

He also weighed in on former President George Weah and his chances for re-election in 2029, saying it depends on the faces in the competition

Kouyateh made the statements on Monday during an appearance on Voice of Liberia, where he addressed several national issues, including the ArcelorMittal agreement, the treatment of foreign deportees, the country's rice controversies, and the political future of former President George Manneh Weah.

Speaking on the ArcelorMittal agreement, Kouyateh accused President Joseph Nyuma Boakai of betraying the expectations of Liberians by signing the agreement despite previously calling for concession agreements in the country to be reviewed.

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"President Boakai betrayed the Liberian people by signing the ArcelorMittal agreement, despite having previously called for concession agreements to be reviewed," Kouyateh stated.

He further questioned the benefits Liberia has received from concession agreements over the years, arguing that such arrangements have consistently failed to serve the interests of ordinary citizens.

"Every concession agreement that has been signed in this country from 1847 to the present has not been in the interests of the Liberian people," he declared.

The former diplomat also raised concerns about the government's reported treatment of foreign deportees, questioning why resources are being provided to individuals arriving from other countries while many Liberians continue to struggle to access basic social services.

"This government brought deportees from foreign countries into our own country, providing them with healthcare, accommodation, and security, while our own citizens lack access to these basic services. Yet, these benefits are being extended to foreign deportees," he said.

Turning to Liberia's political history, Kouyateh drew a comparison between the infamous Rice Riot during the administration of former President William R. Tolbert and what he described as the 'Rice Rogues' controversy during former President George Manneh Weah's administration.

"We had the Rice Riot during President Tolbert's administration, and during President Weah's administration, we had 'Rice Rogues.' They have been arrested under President Boakai's administration. Former Foreign Affairs Minister Kemayah is a 'Rice Rogue,"' Kouyateh stated.

His remarks referenced the country's historical rice-related controversy and more recent allegations surrounding rice importation and public accountability.

Kouyateh also made controversial observations about the electoral prospects of former President George Manneh Weah and incumbent President Joseph Boakai.

According to him, Weah's chances of returning to the presidency would depend heavily on the competition he faces at the polls.

"Former President George Weah will win the election under one condition: if no other candidate is on the ballot. However, the current president can win if George Weah is on the ballot," he said.

He further expressed disappointment in the performance of the former president, noting that Liberians had placed considerable expectations on Weah when he assumed the country's highest office.

"The Liberian people had high hopes for former President George Manneh Weah, but those hopes were dashed," Kouyateh said.

He added that he would welcome an investigation involving the former president, stating that he would be pleased if Weah were invited for questioning as part of an investigation.

"In fact, the day former President Weah is invited for questioning as part of an investigation, I will be happy and celebrate," he added.

The former diplomat also commented on a reported public demonstration involving former Chief of Protocol to former President Weah, Findah Bondo, who he said was seen marching in the streets while chanting, "We want kush!"

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Despite his criticisms of successive governments and political leaders, Kouyateh expressed a strong sense of national pride and attachment to Liberia, describing the country as a place of refuge, freedom, and opportunity.

"If I were to be born again, I would still choose to be a Liberian. Liberia is a land of refuge and a place of freedom," he declared.

His statement offered a contrasting perspective to his earlier criticisms, emphasizing that his concerns about the country's leadership and governance do not diminish his love for Liberia.

Kouyateh's remarks have brought several national issues into focus, including the management of concession agreements, the treatment of citizens, accountability in government, political leadership, and the country's democratic future.

As Liberia continues to navigate its political and economic challenges, questions surrounding public trust, responsible leadership, and the protection of national interests remain central to discussions about the country's development.